Riedel Strengthens Presence in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Japan Through New Partnership With Ideal Systems

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- May 19, 2016 -- Further extending its international reach, Riedel Communications has partnered with Ideal Systems, a well-established systems integrator serving markets in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Japan. With a robust network of offices across Southeast Asia, Ideal Systems is positioned to provide new and existing Riedel customers with sophisticated services ranging from consultancy to complete design, build, and support.

"We chose to partner with Ideal Systems because the company is a highly respected systems integrator within Asia Pacific markets,' said Cameron O'Neill, director, Asia-Pacific region, at Riedel Communications. "Ideal Systems' strength in both design and integration, and our portfolio of innovative yet intuitive solutions, combine to make a compelling offering for broadcast stations. We look forward to working with the company to deliver solutions that support significant gains in workflow efficiency and flexibility."

Ideal Systems is an industry-leading multinational systems integrator that provides innovative solutions to customers in the broadcast sector, as well as the telecoms and enterprise sectors. By offering products such as the Riedel Artist digital matrix intercom system, Acrobat digital wireless intercom system, MediorNet real-time media network, and MicroN high-density signal distribution network, Ideal Systems enables a straightforward, cost-effective migration from legacy workflows to more advanced and versatile signal distribution and communications workflows leveraging the latest technologies.

"At Ideal, we pride ourselves in not just being responsive to our customer's needs, but creating solutions that are path-breaking and efficient. This is the reason we have cooperated with Riedel, a global player and leading manufacturer of cutting-edge products for real-time signal distribution and communications,' said Fintan Mc Kiernan, CEO, Ideal Systems S.E.A. "We share a common vision to provide an exceptional customer experience through powerful and integrated solutions. This partnership allows Ideal to accelerate its growth strategy in key regions while integrating reliable state-of-the-art networked systems for our clients."

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 400 people at 14 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.

