Riedel Solutions Ensure Flexible Routing and Communications Across Anthem of the Seas

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- Dec. 1, 2015 -- Providing versatile communications and signal transport even on the high seas, Riedel Communications is enabling the Royal Caribbean International (RCI) Quantum Class ship Anthem of the Seas to achieve near-unlimited flexibility in routing not only video and audio, but also intercom signals between the onboard broadcast center and the ship's various entertainment areas. Delivered by Finland-based broadcast system integrator TV Tools, the Riedel MediorNet real-time media network, Artist digital matrix intercom system, and Acrobat wireless intercom systems support unique media-rich entertainment experiences on board the technologically inventive cruise ship.

"Functionality, flexibility, and ease of use are among the many benefits of working with a Riedel Communications signal transport and communications platform," says Jacob McDaniel, head broadcast technician on Anthem of the Seas. "Simply put, Riedel is just better."

The Riedel systems allow broadcast technicians aboard Anthem of the Seas to overcome signal routing obstacles including the immense size of the ship, the inherent lack of cabling flexibility due to the ship's steel construction, and the limited availability of spare equipment and additional technical resources during cruises. Installed in the Anthem of the Seas Broadcast Control Center (BCC), the fiber-based MediorNet system provides robust routing capabilities, handling all ship video (with the exception of security video), audio, Ethernet, RS control, intercom, and GPI signals. Just eight fiber-optic cables connect 10 additional MediorNet frames distributed throughout the ship to the MediorNet frame in the BCC. Riedel's MediorWorks software facilitates dynamic assignment of ports with a few mouse clicks.

The Artist digital matrix intercom system (equipped with MADI cards) and Acrobat digital wireless intercom, the latter depending on 21 antennas distributed across the ship, provide a hybrid wired/wireless onboard communications network, and shipwide distribution is handled by the MediorNet network. Riedel's Acrobat system ensures the best possible connection and audio quality, even when beltpack users are moving among the ship's different entertainment areas

"On board Anthem of the Seas, the MediorNet network supports flexible routing of high-quality audio and video, while the Artist and Acrobat systems enable the clear, reliable communications critical for the complex live productions that are part of the cruising experience," said Rik Hoerée, sales director at Riedel Communications. "We're proud that Riedel solutions play these fundamental roles on Anthem of the Seas and her older sister, Quantum of the Seas, which are two of the world's largest and most innovative passenger ships."

