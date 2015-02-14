Riedel Shows Elegance, Sophistication at Berlin Fashion Week With Tailor-Made Radio Package for Panorama Berlin

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- Feb. 12, 2015 -- Bringing advanced radio communications technology to the catwalk, Riedel Communications partnered with facility management provider Gegenbauer to provide an elegant and reliable communications package for Panorama Berlin, a leading trade show during Berlin Fashion Week. For the three-day event, Jan. 19-21, the two companies supplied a custom solution with more than 100 mobile radios and 20 headsets supporting security, traffic management, and event organization and access.

"Fashion Week Berlin is considered the summit for the German fashion scene," said Ralf Strotmeier, head of communications for Panorama Fashion Fair Berlin GmbH. "During such a large event, detailed coordination among the different trades is critical. Without a reliable infrastructure, a smooth event is inconceivable. The TETRA technology provided by Riedel and Gegenbauer, along with technical support and consultation, was instrumental in making the event a complete success."

Throughout Panorama Berlin, dedicated TETRA radio cells provided the network for digital Motorola radios. Compared with conventional radio solutions, the TETRA-based solution delivered by Riedel and Gegenbauer offered crucial advantages, including excellent audio quality, flexible and extensive group-call possibilities, and seamless transitions across TETRA cells for uninterrupted communications. The simultaneous transfer of data and language and encoding of communication rounded out the robust functionality of the solution.

"Owing to our extensive experience in delivering elegant radio solutions for high-profile live events, we are well-positioned to offer coordinated solutions to organizers of fairs, trade shows, and other large events that demand flexible, reliable communications," said Marcel Gericke, radio and intercom specialist at Riedel Communications. "It was a pleasure working with Gegenbauer to help make Panorama Berlin a success."

