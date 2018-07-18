Riedel Recruits Marco Kraft to Head of Sales Germany

WUPPERTAL, Germany — July 18, 2018 — Riedel Communications today announced the appointment of Marco Kraft as Head of Sales for Germany. In his new role, Kraft will manage the company’s sales and rental businesses serving the German broadcast and AV markets, reporting directly to Jens Miedek, Sales Director at Riedel.

“Marco is an outstanding addition to our sales organization. He has shaped established companies in the industry, both operationally and strategically, and his deep experience and leadership skills are a powerful asset,” Miedek commented. “Plus, Marco knows the requirements of the ever-changing broadcast and AV world very well. With his proven expertise, he will continue to drive opportunities in the German market and take our business to new levels.”

Kraft holds an engineering degree and brings many years of professional sales management experience to Riedel, together with specialized market knowledge from the broadcast and AV industries. Kraft previously spent several years as Sales Manager for DACH and Southern and Eastern Europe at Salzbrenner Stagetec Mediagroup, where he was responsible for the audio solutions and systems business. Other previous leadership positions include Sales Manager, DACH, for network management systems at Dimetis, a software development company for broadcast solutions, and General Sales Manager for Central and Eastern Europe at JVC Professional.

"Riedel’s combination of manufacturing and rental businesses is unique, and it means the pace of innovation is high," Kraft said. "Along with our strong German sales team, I’m looking forward to developing momentum for our customers and partners while continuing to expand and strengthen Riedel's market presence."

Further information about Riedel and the company’s products is available at www.riedel.net.

# # #

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Riedel is headquartered in Wuppertal, Germany, and employs over 500 people in 19 locations throughout Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Americas.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc:www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/180718Riedel.docx

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel_Marco-Kraft.jpeg

Photo Caption: As Head of Sales for Germany, Marco Kraft will manage the company’s sales and rental businesses serving the German broadcast and AV markets.