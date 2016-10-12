Riedel Products at SMPTE 2016

SMPTE 2016 Product Preview

Riedel Communications

Booth 308

MediorNet MicroN as a Decentralized Router

The MicroN is an 80G media distribution network device for Riedel's MediorNet line of real-time media transport and management solutions. At SMPTE 2016 Riedel will demonstrate how interconnected MicroN units can be deployed to create a decentralized routing system that distributes signal load, takes advantage of flexible node placement, and eliminates any single point of failure to create a viable alternative to traditional monolithic routers.

With on-board signal processing capabilities including frame synchronization, embedding/de-embedding, and delays, a MicroN-based solution can handle SDI signals in a very powerful, tremendously versatile, and highly scalable routing solution.

RSP-2318 Smartpanel With Control App

The new RSP-2318 Smartpanel offers features and capabilities that will enrich user experience and change the way broadcasters and A/V professionals communicate. As the world's first control panel designed to serve as a powerful multifunctional user interface, the Riedel device boasts a unique feature set that includes three high-resolution, sunlight-readable, multitouch color displays; premium-quality audio; a multilingual character set; and 18 keys in just 1 RU. It offers AES67 and AVB connectivity as standard and AES3 over cat or coax cable as an option. The Smartpanel also features exchangeable headset connectors, an integrated power supply, individual volume controls for each key, two USB ports, two Ethernet connectors, GPIO, audio I/O, an option slot, a removable gooseneck microphone, and an SD card slot.

ESP-2324 Expansion Smartpanel

The Expansion Smartpanel (ESP-2324) connects directly to Riedel's award-winning RSP-2318 Smartpanel, instantly giving users an additional 24 keys and four high-resolution multitouch color displays. Because as many as four Expansion Smartpanels can be supported by Riedel's RSP-2318 Intercom app, users have the ability to extend their Smartpanel configurations to include up to 19 displays and 114 keys in 5 RU.

Company Quote:

"SMPTE's annual technical conference and exhibition draws media and production professionals seeking creative and innovative solutions to their day-to-day challenges, and the products we will bring to SMPTE 2016 fit this bill perfectly. Our MicroN device, part of the acclaimed MediorNet family, enables exceptionally versatile and reliable transport and routing at a great price point. We'll also showcase the first-of-its-kind Smartpanel multifunctional user interface and complementary Expansion Smartpanel. Equipped with our Intercom app and a powerful new Control App, which together support simultaneous communications and routing functionality, the Smartpanel facilitates ever-richer and more flexible control in signal distribution and communications applications."

--Joyce Bente, President and CEO, Riedel North America

Company Profile:

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Riedel is headquartered in Wuppertal, Germany and employs over 450 people in 19 locations throughout Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Americas.

