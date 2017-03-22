Riedel Products at Prolight + Sound 2017

At Prolight + Sound in Frankfurt, Riedel Communications will showcase its latest innovations in real-time signal distribution, intercom, and networking for the full range of broadcast and live performance applications. Riedel's product line reflects the company's continued support of standards and interoperability, ongoing development and expansion of software app-based solutions, and groundbreaking concept of decentralized signal routing.



Prolight + Sound 2017 Product Preview

Riedel Communications

Hall 4.1, Stand D25



NEW: State-of-the-Art Wireless Communications System

Riedel's all-new wireless communications solution will make its global debut at Prolight + Sound 2017. Working seamlessly with Riedel's Artist digital matrix intercom platform, the new system delivers unprecedented performance and category-defining density, clarity, range, and elegance to wireless communications.





RSP-2318 SmartPanel

The RSP-2318 SmartPanel offers features and capabilities that enrich the user experience and change the way broadcasters and A/V professionals communicate. The world's first control panel designed to serve as a powerful multifunctional user interface, the 1-RU SmartPanel boasts a unique feature set that includes three high-resolution, sunlight-readable, multitouch color displays; premium-quality stereo audio; a multilingual character set; and 18 keys. The powerful user interface can be further expanded through the use of apps such as the Intercom App, which transforms the SmartPanel into an innovative and smart intercom panel, and the MediorNet Control App, which effectively consolidates two panels into one for full intercom and control functionality.



The SmartPanel provides standard AES67 and AVB connectivity, with AES3 over CAT/coax optional. Additional features include exchangeable headset connectors for mono or stereo applications, an integrated power supply, individual volume controls for each key, two USB ports, two Ethernet connectors, GPIO, audio I/O, an option slot, a removable gooseneck microphone, an SD card slot, and an HDMI output.



MediorNet Control App

The MediorNet Control App is the second app developed for Riedel's innovative SmartPanel interface. By equipping the SmartPanel with the new MediorNet Control App, users effectively consolidate two panels into one for full intercom and control functionality. In addition to linking the SmartPanel directly into the Riedel MediorNet media network as a dedicated control panel, the new MediorNet Control App -- in combination with the existing Intercom App -- gives users simultaneous intercom functionality, enabling them to route, control, and communicate all at once using a single 1-RU system.



With the Intercom App and MediorNet Control App running in parallel, the SmartPanel serves as a robust and highly cost-effective A/V control system. As Riedel continues to develop apps for the SmartPanel, users will gain increasing capabilities that help to optimize signal transport and production workflows.



SmartPanel HandsFree Technical Demo

At Prolight + Sound 2017, Riedel will demonstrate the new HandsFree App for its SmartPanel -- the world's first keypanel designed as a powerful multifunctional user interface. Stay tuned!





Artist Digital Matrix Intercom Solution

Riedel's Artist offers the industry's most powerful matrix platform for intercom and the distribution of analog audio, digital audio, and Ethernet data signals over a fiber-based network backbone. At Prolight + Sound 2017, Riedel will demonstrate the seamless integration of the distributed Artist platform with the company's all-new wireless communications system and SmartPanel user interface, bringing unprecedented performance, flexibility, and robustness to production communications.



"We're looking forward to showcasing our interconnected Riedel ecosystem for absolutely seamless, comprehensive, and bullet-proof communications in even the most demanding broadcast and event production settings. Prolight + Sound attendees will have first-hand experience with this innovation through products such as our brand-new and category-changing wireless communications system and its integration points with Artist, as well as our MediorNet Control App, which closes the loop between communications and real-time media routing."



-- Jens Miedek, Sales Director at Riedel Communications





Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 450 people at 19 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.



