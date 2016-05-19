Riedel Products at InfoComm 2016

InfoComm 2016 Product Preview

Riedel Communications

Booth C7547

MediorNet MicroN P2P

At InfoComm 2016, Riedel will demonstrate the use of its innovative and attractively priced MediorNet MicroN high-density media distribution network device as a point-to-point (P2P) trunking solution. Operating in stand-alone mode, the MicroN can act as a 12 x 12 router and audio embedder/de-embedder with MADI SRC and delay, and it also provides video frame sync and delay. Showcasing the system in a P2P deployment, Riedel will feature paired MicroN units that provide all of these integrated processing capabilities, plus eight 10G high-speed MediorNet Links (4.25Gb capable), transport for 12 SD/HD/3G-SDI inputs and 12 SD/HD/3G-SDI outputs, two MADI optical digital audio ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, and two sync reference I/Os.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-MicroNclose.jpg

Photo Caption: MediorNet MicroN

Tango TNG-200 Fully Networked Platform Supporting AES67 and AVB

The Tango TNG-200 represents Riedel's first network-based platform supporting AES67 and AVB standards. With its own dedicated intercom application, the platform can be turned into a flexible, cutting-edge solution for a variety of communications scenarios. The unit itself is equipped with a high-resolution, full-color TFT display that ensures perfect readability at all times. Intuitive front-panel controls simplify the recall of presets and adjustment of audio levels. Along with powerful processing capabilities, the Tango TNG-200 features two integrated Riedel digital partylines, two AES67- and AVB-compatible ports, two Ethernet ports, one option slot, and redundant power supplies. The dedicated intercom application, "My First Riedel," turns the Tango platform into an efficient intercom system that users can tailor according to their needs. The asymmetric 40 x 80 matrix size is another Riedel innovation, allowing for premium-quality stereo audio connections to panels.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-Tango-Front.jpg

Photo Caption: Tango TNG-200

RSP-2318 Smartpanel

The new RSP-2318 Smartpanel offers features and capabilities that will enrich user experience and change the way broadcasters and A/V professionals communicate. As the world's first control panel designed to serve as a powerful multifunctional user interface, the Riedel device boasts a unique feature set that includes three high-resolution, sunlight-readable, multitouch color displays; premium-quality stereo audio; a multilingual character set; and 18 keys in just 1 RU. These features make Riedel's new Smartpanel a powerful user interface that can be further expanded through the use of apps. Riedel's first app for the RSP-2318 turns the Smartpanel into an innovative and smart intercom panel. AES67 and AVB connectivity are standard, with AES3 over CAT/coax optional. Additional features include exchangeable headset connectors for mono or stereo applications, an integrated power supply, individual volume controls for each key, two USB ports, two Ethernet connectors, GPIO, audio I/O, an option slot, a removable gooseneck microphone, an SD card slot, and an HDMI output.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-Smartpanel-Front.jpg

Photo Caption: RSP-2318 Smartpanel

ESP-2324 Expansion Smartpanel

The new Expansion Smartpanel (ESP-2324) for Riedel's award-winning RSP-2318 Smartpanel is making its InfoComm debut. By connecting the new Expansion Smartpanel directly to an RSP-2318 Smartpanel, users immediately gain an additional 24 keys and four high-resolution multitouch color displays. Because as many as four Expansion Smartpanels can be supported by Riedel's RSP-2318 intercom app, users have the ability to extend their Smartpanel configurations to include up to 19 displays and 114 keys in 5 RU.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel_ESP_front.jpg

Photo Caption: ESP-2324 Expansion Smartpanel Front View

Company Quote:

"At InfoComm 2016 we'll give attendees a look at a number of innovative Riedel solutions that are changing the way broadcasters work. We'll highlight the Smartpanel and complementary Expansion Smartpanel, which support richer and more flexible control capabilities in signal distribution and communications applications, as well as the Tango platform and how its support for AES67 and AVB combines with robust processing to facilitate flexible, efficient, and highly configurable communications. We'll also showcase a point-to-point deployment of our MicroN device, which serves as an exceptionally versatile and reliable transport and routing solution at a great price point."

-- Joyce Bente, President and CEO, Riedel North America

Company Profile:

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 400 people at 14 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

