Riedel Products at EXPO Cine Video Televisión, Ciudad Pantalla 2016

EXPO Cine Video Televisión, Ciudad Pantalla 2016

Product Preview

Riedel Communications

Exhibiting in the Stand of Comtelsat

MediorNet MicroN

MicroN is a high-density signal interface for Riedel's MediorNet line of real-time media transport and management solutions. MicroN features a complete array of audio, video, and data inputs and outputs, including 12 SD/HD/3G-SDI inputs and outputs, two MADI optical digital audio ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, two sync reference I/Os, and eight 10Gb MediorNet high-speed links. Riedel's latest solution is available as a fully networked MediorNet device, as well as in a point-to-point (P2P) edition at a very competitive price point. MicroN also includes built-in MediorNet signal processing capabilities including audio embedding and de-embedding, frame sync, frame store, a test pattern generator, and MADI sample rate conversion -- all in just a single RU.

Link to Photos:www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-MicroN.zip

Description of Photos: MediorNet MicroN

Tango TNG-200 Fully Networked Platform Supporting AES67 and AVB

The Tango TNG-200 represents Riedel's first network-based platform supporting the AES67 and AVB standards. With its own dedicated intercom application, the platform can be turned into a flexible, cutting-edge solution for a variety of communications scenarios. The unit itself is equipped with a high-resolution, full-color TFT display that ensures perfect readability at all times. Intuitive front-panel controls simplify the recall of presets and adjustment of audio levels. Along with powerful processing capabilities, the Tango TNG-200 features two integrated Riedel digital partylines, two AES67- and AVB-compatible ports, two Ethernet ports, one option slot, and redundant power supplies. The dedicated intercom application, "My First Riedel," turns the Tango platform into an efficient intercom system that users can tailor according to their needs. The asymmetric 40 x 80 matrix size is another Riedel innovation, allowing for premium-quality stereo audio connections to panels.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-Tango-Front.jpg

Photo Caption: Tango TNG-200

RSP-2318 Smartpanel

The RSP-2318 Smartpanel offers features and capabilities that will enrich the user experience and change the way broadcasters and AV professionals communicate. The world's first control panel designed to serve as a powerful multifunctional user interface, this Riedel device boasts a unique feature set that includes three high-resolution, sunlight-readable, multitouch color displays; premium-quality stereo audio; a multilingual character set; and 18 keys in just 1 RU. These features make Riedel's new Smartpanel a powerful user interface that can be further expanded through the use of apps. Three apps are available offering different levels of functionality:

- The BASIC app includes 12 intercom keys.

- The PLUS app has 12 intercom keys and adds an analog audio port for four-wire integration and three GPI/Os.

- The PRO app has 18 intercom keys and two analog audio ports for four-wire integration, three GPI/Os, and the ability to connect an independent second headset.

All three units can be expanded via an integrated option slot and are ready for add-ons as well as additional intercom and non-intercom apps. AES67 and AVB connectivity are standard, with AES3 over Cat/coax optional.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-Smartpanel-Front.jpg

Photo Caption: RSP-2318 Smartpanel

ESP-2324 Expansion Smartpanel

The Expansion Smartpanel (ESP-2324) for Riedel's award-winning RSP-2318 Smartpanel is making its EXPO Cine Video Televisión debut. By connecting the new Expansion Smartpanel directly to an RSP-2318 Smartpanel, users immediately gain an additional 24 keys and four high-resolution multitouch color displays. Because as many as four Expansion Smartpanels can be supported by Riedel's RSP-2318 intercom app, users have the ability to extend their Smartpanel configurations to include up to 19 displays and 114 keys in 5 RU.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel_ESP_front.jpg

Photo Caption: ESP-2324 Expansion Smartpanel Front View

Company Quote:

"We're looking forward to showing EXPO Cine Video Televisión, Ciudad Pantalla 2016 attendees how our advanced portfolio of flexible communications and network solutions can change the way broadcasters work. For example, our Smartpanel and complementary Expansion Smartpanel offer richer and more flexible control capabilities in signal distribution and communications applications. Through support for AES67 and AVB and robust processing, the Tango platform enables flexible, efficient, and highly configurable communications. And the deployment of our MicroN device provides an exceptionally versatile and reliable transport, processing, and routing solution at a great price point."

-- Angel González España, Director, Riedel Mexico

Company Profile:

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 400 people at 14 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.

