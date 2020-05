CABSAT 2018 Product Preview

Riedel Communications

Stand ZB5-C80



Riedel Products at CABSAT 2018



Bolero Wireless Intercom System

Riedel's Bolero is a game-changing new wireless intercom solution. A 6-channel, 1.9GHz DECT-based system with seamless handover, Bolero is fully integrated into Riedel's Artist digital matrix intercom platform. Bolero offers a rich set of features and connectivity that can be applied three ways: as an exceptional wireless beltpack, as a wireless keypanel, and — in an industry first — as a walkie-talkie radio.



The system runs over a standards-based AES67 IP network, and its decentralized antennas connect to AES67 switches and then to Artist frames equipped with AES67 client cards to provide a fully integrated, point-to-point intercom ecosystem.



Bolero uses a high-clarity 7KHz voice codec to provide higher speech intelligibility and more efficient use of RF spectrum, equating to up to 10 beltpacks per antenna (fully roaming) and up to 100 antennas per system. The codec also offers excellent processing efficiency, provides outstanding beltpack battery life, and saves processing power.



Other features include Riedel's exclusive Advanced DECT Receiver (ADR) technology to improve RF robustness by reducing sensitivity to multipath reflections, near-field communication technology for "Touch&Go" beltpack registration, Bluetooth 4.1, and an ergonomic beltpack.



MediorNet as a Decentralized Router

At CABSAT 2018, Riedel will demonstrate how its MediorNet line of real-time media transport and management solutions can be deployed to create a decentralized routing system that distributes signal load, takes advantage of flexible node placement, and eliminates any single point of failure. As a viable alternative to traditional monolithic routers, MediorNet also offers powerful capabilities for IP-based operations. One example is the MicroN IP App, which creates a seamless bridge between MediorNet and future IP networks and turns a MicroN device into a universal tool for all IP interfacing needs.



With on-board signal processing capabilities including frame synchronization, embedding/de-embedding, and delays, a MediorNet-based solution can handle SDI signals in a very powerful, tremendously versatile, and highly scalable routing solution.



DSP-2312 Desktop SmartPanel

The Desktop SmartPanel is the smallest full-functioning desktop panel available on the market and the newest member of the Riedel SmartPanel family of intelligent user interfaces. This all-new desktop edition offers all the power and flexibility of the original SmartPanel in a small, elegant, ergonomic, and low-profile device.



The Desktop SmartPanel features 12 keys, two TFT touch-screen LCD displays, and an integrated power supply. On-board AES67, AVB, and AES3 connectivity allows for direct connections to Riedel's Artist digital matrix intercom systems without the need for expansion modules. The SmartPanel also boasts two exchangeable headset XLR connections, high-quality mic pre-amps, three GPIOs, two network connections, a four-wire connection, and support for Riedel SmartPanel Apps — including the Intercom Basic and Plus Apps, as well as the MediorNet Control and HandsFree Apps. The new SmartPanel also has unique mounting options including 1/4-20 threads for use with tripods or Magic Arms, providing an entirely new solution for jib operators or for use in places with no counter space.



Company Profile:

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 450 people at 19 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.



All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.



Link to Word Doc:www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/171214Riedel.docx



"We always look forward to attending CABSAT because it's such an outstanding forum for us to connect with key decision-makers in the Middle Eastern media and entertainment marketplace. At this year's CABSAT, we're looking forward to showcasing our newest innovations in real-time signal distribution, networking, and communications that also offer a smooth path to tomorrow's all-IP-based operations. Examples include the category-defining new Bolero wireless intercom solution, our MediorNet high-density distribution network, and our highly functional Desktop SmartPanel."

— Ahmed Magd El Din, General Manager, Riedel Communications Middle East



IMAGE DOWNLOADS



Photo Link: http://www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-Communications_Bolero.zip

Photo Caption: Riedel Communications' Bolero Product Shots



Photo Link: http://www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-MicroNclose.jpg

Photo Caption: MediorNet MicroN



Photo Link: http://www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel_MicroN-Decentralized-Router.jpg

Photo Caption: MicroN as a Decentralized Router



Photo Link: http://www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel_DSP.zip

Photo Caption: Riedel's DSP-2312 Desktop SmartPanel



FOLLOW US

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RiedelCommunicationsInternational

Google Plus: https://plus.google.com/+RiedelNet/posts

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RIEDELnet

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company-beta/549773/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/riedelcommunications

Pinterest: https://de.pinterest.com/RIEDELnet/

Instagram: https://instagram.com/riedelcommunications/

Slideshare: http://de.slideshare.net/RIEDELCommunications