BVE 2018 Product Preview

Riedel Communications

Stand L26



Riedel Products at BVE 2018



Bolero Wireless Intercom System

Riedel's Bolero is a game-changing new wireless intercom system in the license-free 1.9GHz frequency range. Bolero offers a rich set of features and connectivity that can be applied three ways: as an exceptional wireless beltpack, as a wireless keypanel, and — in an industry first — as a walkie-talkie radio.



The system runs over a standards-based AES67 IP network, and its decentralized antennas connect to AES67 switches and then to Artist frames equipped with AES67 client cards to provide a fully integrated point-to-point intercom ecosystem with seamless handover capabilities.



Bolero uses a high-clarity 7KHz voice codec to provide higher speech intelligibility and more efficient use of the RF spectrum. The codec offers excellent processing efficiency, provides outstanding beltpack battery life, and saves processing power. Bolero operates at twice the spectrum efficiency of other DECT-based systems, equating to up to 10 beltpacks per antenna (fully roaming) and up to 100 antennas per system.



Other features include Riedel's exclusive Advanced DECT Receiver (ADR) technology to improve RF robustness by reducing sensitivity to multipath reflections, Near-Field Communication technology to facilitate "Touch&Go" beltpack registration, Bluetooth 4.1, and an ergonomic beltpack wrapped in high-impact plastic and rubber overmolds.



MediorNet MultiViewer App

Riedel's MediorNet MultiViewer App is a virtual multiviewer app based on the MediorNet MicroN high-density media distribution hardware and designed to work within MediorNet networks. The MediorNet MultiViewer App leverages the benefits of a decentralized signal network by enabling multiviewer hardware to be placed anywhere it's needed. The system can take in up to 18 sources from the network and output up to four multiviewer screens, and it can be configured through a convenient drag-and-drop editor.



MediorNet MicroN IP App

Building on MediorNet MicroN's ability to extend functionality through the use of apps, Riedel's MediorNet MicroN IP App creates a seamless bridge between MediorNet networks and IP networks. The MicroN IP supports SMPTE ST 2110-compliant video and audio as well as baseband video (SDI) and audio (MADI). At the same time, the device can be fully networked with all existing MediorNet products. MicroN IP use cases range from stand-alone SDI-to-IP conversion to a fully-networked system with multiple IP gateways and baseband I/Os.



Company Quote:



"BVE is a very important event for the broadcast industry in the U.K. and a great platform to meet with our partners and customers. We will be showcasing the capabilities of Bolero, our wireless intercom system, and I am really excited to be showing the MultiViewer and MicroN IP Apps that are sure to get some attention. We're looking forward to another great show."

— Paul Rivens, General Manager, U.K., Riedel Communications



Company Overview:



Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 450 people at 19 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.



Link to Word Doc:www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/180221Riedel.docx



Image Downloads:



www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel_BOLERO-Theater-und-Studio_7.JPG

Riedel Communications' Bolero



www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel_Multiviewer-Board.png

MediorNet MultiViewer App From Riedel Communications



www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel_MicroN-in-Use.jpeg

MediorNet MicroN IP App From Riedel Communications



Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@RIEDELnet%20will%20be%20showcasi...@BVExpo



Follow Riedel Communications

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RiedelCommunicationsInternational

Google+: https://plus.google.com/111467633812794037948/posts

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RIEDELnet

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/549773

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/riedelcommunications

Pinterest: http://de.pinterest.com/RIEDELnet/

Instagram: http://instagram.com/riedelcommunications

Slideshare: http://de.slideshare.net/RIEDELCommunications