Riedel Products at BroadcastAsia2017

NEW: Bolero Wireless Intercom Solution

Making its debut in Asia, Riedel's Bolero is a game-changing new wireless intercom solution. An expandable, full-roaming, DECT-based intercom system in the license-free 1.9 GHz frequency range, Bolero is fully integrated into Riedel's Artist digital matrix intercom platform. Bolero offers a rich set of features and connectivity that can be applied three ways: as an exceptional wireless beltpack, as a wireless keypanel, and -- in an industry first -- as a walkie-talkie radio.



The system runs over a standards-based AES67 IP network, and its decentralized antennas connect to AES67 switches and then to Artist frames equipped with AES67 client cards to provide a fully integrated point-to-point intercom ecosystem with seamless roaming capabilities.



Bolero uses a high-clarity 7 KHz voice codec to provide higher speech intelligibility and more efficient use of RF spectrum. The codec offers excellent processing efficiency, provides outstanding beltpack battery life, and saves processing power. Bolero operates at twice the spectrum efficiency of other DECT-based systems, equating to up to 10 beltpacks per antenna (fully roaming) and up to 100 antennas per system.



Other features include Riedel's exclusive Advanced DECT Receiver (ADR) technology to improve RF robustness by reducing sensitivity to multipath reflections, Near-Field Communication technology to facilitate "Touch & Go" beltpack registration,

Bluetooth 4.1, and an ergonomic beltpack wrapped in high-impact plastic and rubber overmolds.



NEW: MediorNet MultiViewer App

Also making its Asian debut, Riedel's MediorNet MultiViewer App is an all-new virtual multiviewer app based on MediorNet MicroN high-density media distribution hardware and designed to work within the MediorNet network. The MediorNet MultiViewer App delivers the benefits of a decentralized signal network by enabling multiviewer hardware to be placed anywhere it's needed, and it leverages the network for sources and removes the extra layer of gear and complexity that would be required by a large monolithic router.



NEW: DSP-2312 Desktop SmartPanel

The Desktop SmartPanel is the the smallest full-functioning desktop panel available on the market and the newest member of the Riedel SmartPanel family of intelligent user interfaces. This all-new desktop edition offers all the power and flexibility of the original SmartPanel in a small, elegant, ergonomic, and low-profile device.



The desktop SmartPanel features 12 keys, two TFT touch-screen LCD displays, and an integrated power supply. On-board AES67, AVB, and AES3 connectivity allows for direct connections to Riedel's Artist digital matrix intercom systems without the need for expansion modules. The DSP-2312 also boasts two exchangeable headset XLR connections, high-quality mic pre-amps, three GPIOs, two network connections, a four-wire connection, and support for Riedel SmartPanel Apps -- including the Intercom Basic and Plus Apps as well as the MediorNet Control and HandsFree Apps. The new SmartPanel also has unique mounting options including 1/4-20 threads for use with tripods or Magic Arms, providing an entirely new solution for jib operators or for use in places with no counter space.



ASL Intercom Products at BroadcastAsia2017

A Riedel company since 2016, ASL Intercom will display its latest products, Enchorus and Flexus, at the Riedel stand. ASL Enchorus is a reliable Dante format converter for modern A/V professionals. Flexus is a digital partyline system that works in a daisy chain or Ethernet-based configuration, or both.



Riedel Events at BroadcastAsia2017



Keynote Address -- SDI vs IP: Differing Use Cases and Best Fit Applications

Cameron O'Neill, Director, APAC, at Riedel Communications, will discuss the long- and short-term challenges of the move to IP infrastructures for broadcasters. Topics include the idea of transitioning to a hybrid SDI-IP solution as an interim step, tips to ensure smooth IP integrations into existing infrastructures, and insight into issues such as latency, synchronization, and efficient use of bandwidth.



The keynote will be held in the Broadcasting Facilities on May 23 at 11:15 a.m.



Teatime TechTalk

Following up on last year's discussion about the effect of innovation on industry standards, Riedel Communications will bring together experts to check what has changed. Has the industry moved to IP yet? Where are we now? Cameron O'Neill, Director, APAC, at Riedel Communications, will host this teatime panel discussion with international peers in the APAC region. The event takes place at Riedel's stand, 4J4-01, at 3 p.m.



Why Use AES67 for Intercom?

Voice over IP is nothing new and, in the telco world, voice has been an IP topic for more than a decade. Cameron O'Neill, Director, APAC, at Riedel Communications, will look at the advantages of moving to synchronized networks from both a technical and a commercial standpoint.



The presentation will be held in the IP Theater on May 23 at 2:15 p.m.



The Future is Now: Sportscasting in the New World

Marc Schneider, Director of Global Events at Riedel Communications, will show how improved signal processing and distribution capabilities, along with centralized workflows and efficiencies in delivery, are driving the broadcast technologies used for sports forward at an unprecedented rate.



The keynote speech will be held in the IP Interoperability Lab Theatre on May 25 at 10:10 a.m.



"BroadcastAsia is a great show for us; the attendance has been growing strongly each year. After the success of bringing the distributed router story to the show last year, I'm excited to be exhibiting the Multiviewer this year. It's a great addition to any router. Bolero, our new wireless offering, is sure to turn some heads, and I look forward to hearing insights from industry leaders at our Teatime TechTalk. All in all, I'm proud to be a part of our continued investment in Asia, and I'm anticipating another great show."

-- Cameron O'Neill, Director, APAC, Riedel Communications





BroadcastAsia2017 Preview

Riedel Communications

Stand 4J4-01





Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 450 people at 19 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.



