Riedel Opens New Offices in Tokyo and Madrid

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- Sept. 11, 2015 -- Signaling its expanding market presence throughout Europe and Asia, Riedel Communications today announced the opening of new regional offices in Tokyo and Madrid. Riedel is a provider of pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks.

Headed by Maribel Roman, general manager, Southern Europe, the new Spanish office will provide sales and support for customers in Spain, Portugal, Italy, and Greece. The office is conveniently located in southern Madrid near one of the city's main traffic arteries.

"The opening of the Madrid office is a significant milestone for our company and gives us a strong position from which to support our growing customer base in southern Europe," said Roman. "We can now provide the localized support that is absolutely critical for maintaining a presence in this region."

Located in the popular Shinjuku district, Riedel's new Tokyo office completes a trio of Asian hubs that also includes locations in Sydney and Singapore. The office is led by Cameron O'Neill, Riedel's director for the Asia-Pacific region.

"The new Tokyo office will serve as an important center for Riedel's design, sales, support, and service operations across the Asia-Pacific region," said O'Neill. "We'll be investing in all three of our Asian offices to make sure that our customers are being serviced to the best of our ability."

Further information about Riedel and the company's products is available at www.riedel.net.

# # #

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 350 people at 13 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Photos:www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel_Office-Madrid-und-Tokyo.zip

Description of Photos: Riedel's New Teams and Offices in Madrid and Tokyo

Visit Riedel Communications at IBC2015, Stand 10.A31