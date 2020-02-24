Riedel North America Taps Dave Caulwell for New Role as Channel Manager

BURBANK, Calif. — Feb. 18, 2020 — Reflecting continued rapid growth in the North American marketplace for its real-time communications and signal networking solutions, Riedel Communications has promoted Dave Caulwell to the newly created position of North American Channel Manager from his previous role as Business Development Manager for the Eastern U.S. He will report to Rich Zabel, Vice President of Sales for Riedel Communications North America.

Caulwell has more than 20 years of experience in all aspects of event technology and production, with a heavy background in video production. Prior to joining Riedel in 2016 as Business Development Manager, he held both technical and managerial roles planning and supporting live events for many high-end corporate clients. He also was responsible for strategic direction and securing new business for several live event companies, including Alchemedia. Before that, as an operations manager at NEP's New Century Productions, Caulwell not only oversaw mobile production units serving major sports and entertainment broadcasters, but also negotiated key contract extensions. In addition, he served on the integration team responsible for bringing new mobile production companies into the NEP family.

"System integrators and VARs are an essential component of our go-to-market strategy, and it's time to dedicate a resource to supporting them properly," Zabel said. "Since Dave joined Riedel almost four years ago, he's done an outstanding job of growing our business throughout the eastern U.S. He's the ideal team member to serve as a single point of contact to provide the sales tools our channel partners need to further expand Riedel's presence in the markets they serve."

"Making sure our valuable partners have the tools they need to be successful is an essential part of this new role," said Caulwell. "I'm excited to start working alongside our partners to provide those tools in order to grow overall awareness and adoption of Riedel's innovative solutions."

About Riedel Communications North America

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. Riedel is locally headquartered in Burbank, CA with its global headquarters in Wuppertal, Germany. Riedel employs over 700 people in 25 locations throughout Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Americas.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

