Riedel North America Appoints David McKenzie as Manager of Service and Support

BURBANK, Calif. — May 30, 2019 — Riedel Communications today announced that David McKenzie has joined the company's North American operation as Manager of Service and Support. McKenzie will be responsible for the continued development of the service and support team, coordinating its efforts, and defining overall repair and customer service processes. Bringing along years of IT experience, McKenzie will also be a valuable IT resource within the organization.

"As our business continues along the path toward IP workflows, the need for internal IP skills has never been greater," said Jake Halverson, Operations Manager for Riedel Communications North America. "David's deep IT experience will be a huge asset both to our teams and to our clients."

Just prior to joining Riedel, McKenzie was technical coordinator for 21st Century Fox, providing lead IT and technology support for production and broadcast operations teams during live sports network feeds on Fox Sports, FS1, FS2, Fox Regional Sports Networks, Big Ten Network, and YES Network. Prior to Fox, he was director of software development and customer support for more than four years at The Industry Edge. McKenzie also held live production and office coordinator roles for Jupiter Entertainment and Launch DRTV. He earned bachelor's degrees in both business supply chain management as well as film and media production from Arizona State University.

"David's expertise in production, technical IT, and project management, coupled with his focus on service-oriented relationships, makes him ideally suited for our lead service and support position," said Joyce Bente, President and CEO, Riedel Communications North America. "David will be a tremendous asset as we continue to expand our support operations, and we welcome him to the team."

McKenzie will report to Halverson.

About Riedel Communications North America

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. Riedel is locally headquartered in Burbank, CA with its global headquarters in Wuppertal, Germany. Riedel employs over 600 people in 20 locations throughout Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Americas.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/190530Riedel.docx

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-McKenzie.jpg

Photo Caption: David McKenzie has joined Riedel Communications North America as Manager of Service and Support.

