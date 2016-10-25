Riedel MicroN Enables US Mobile Production Provider TNDV to Increase Signal Processing Flexibility, Efficiency in Its Flagship Mobile Production Unit

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- Oct. 25, 2016 -- To maximize its ability to respond quickly and accurately to its customers requirements, TNDV Television has integrated Riedel Communications MediorNet MicroN high-density media distribution network device within its flagship mobile production truck, Exclamation. Deployed as a stand-alone unit, the MicroN device enables flexible, efficient processing of uncompressed HD signals in the remote-production environment.

"Because we work on a different project in a different city each week, we need to be prepared to accommodate continually changing requests and evolving production requirements," said Nic Dugger, TNDV Founder and Owner. "We ve seen how well Riedel s MediorNet solutions support OB vans all around the world, and we decided to take advantage of this technology for ourselves -- and our clients. In addition to ensuring high reliability and providing flexible configuration options, the MicroN boasts an appealing price tag and exceptional support from Riedel. When we take Exclamation out on the road, we can be even more flexible and provide our clients with even more options for making their sports, entertainment, and corporate events a success."

In a stand-alone deployment, MicroN can operate as a 12 x 12 router and perform signal-processing functions including audio embedding/de-embedding with MADI sample rate conversion and delay, video frame sync/frame store with delay, and test pattern generation -- all in just a single RU and with redundant power built in. In a point-to-point deployment, multiple paired MicroN units can provide all of these capabilities plus support for up to 12 SD/HD/3G-SDI inputs and 12 SD/HD/3G-SDI outputs, two MADI optical digital audio ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, two sync reference I/Os, and eight 10G MediorNet Links (4.25 capable). Interconnecting MicroN nodes in a meshed fashion leads to a scalable, decentralized video-routing solution. In each case, MicroN is an IP-ready, futureproof solution that has already been used in 4K productions.

"MediorNet is a production truck staple in many markets, and TNDV s adoption of the solution is certain to drive further awareness and adoption here in the U.S.," said Ryhaan Williams, Vice President Sales, Northeast and North Central U.S. at Riedel Communications. "The power and flexibility of our MicroN units bring enormous benefits to any remote production in which agility and efficiency are essential."

Further information about Riedel and the company s products is available at www.riedel.net.

# # #

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Riedel is headquartered in Wuppertal, Germany and employs over 450 people in 19 locations throughout Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Americas.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@RIEDELnet MicroN Enables TNDV to Increase Signal Processing Flexibility, Efficiency in Its Flagship MPU - https://goo.gl/jxdIA5

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel_TNDV-Television-Images.zip

Photo Caption: TNDV Television has integrated Riedel Communications MediorNet MicroN high-density media distribution network device within its flagship mobile production truck, Exclamation.

Follow Us:

https://www.facebook.com/RiedelCommunicationsInternational

https://plus.google.com/+RiedelNet/posts

https://twitter.com/RIEDELnet

https://www.linkedin.com/company/549773

https://www.youtube.com/user/riedelcommunications

https://de.pinterest.com/RIEDELnet/

https://instagram.com/riedelcommunications/

http://de.slideshare.net/RIEDELCommunications