Riedel Hires Erik Miehs as Service Engineer for Australia

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- Aug. 12, 2014 -- Riedel Communications, provider of pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks, today announced that Erik Miehs has joined the company as service engineer for Australia. In his new role, Miehs will boost Riedel's ability to support existing customers and equipment rentals while contributing to the company's continued overall growth in sales and rentals across the region.

"As an end user in his previous position, Erik brings a wealth of operational Riedel knowledge to our team. With his appointment, we've instantly expanded our ability to deliver excellent service to our growing client base," said Cameron O'Neill, general manager, Riedel Australia. "We've had an explosion of new installations in the past two years, and keeping those systems in peak condition is one of our core values."

Miehs has more than ten years of experience working in audio and pro sound. Most recently, he was a communications and broadcast engineer at the Sydney Opera House, where he was responsible for all Riedel Artist, Performer, and Acrobat systems deployed in the Opera House venues and its new recording and broadcast facility. Previously, he served as an A/V technician for corporate functions and events at Revolver Audio, and was an audio technician and FOH engineer for Glass Chain Audio Services.

Miehs is based in the Riedel Sydney office and can be reached at +61 (0) 2 9669 1199 or at erik.miehs@riedel.net.

