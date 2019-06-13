Riedel Expands Presence in Sweden Through Partnership With Semafor

WUPPERTAL, Germany — June 12, 2019 — Riedel Communications today announced a partnership with Semafor Mediateknik AB, thereby expanding Riedel's distribution network in Sweden. As a full-service provider of systems engineering and technology consulting, Semafor will distribute Riedel's Bolero wireless intercom system to Swedish media and broadcasting customers.

"Riedel's Bolero is a true game-changer, and we are very excited to represent and distribute the product here in Sweden," said Björn Zabell, Managing Director of Semafor Mediateknik AB. "There is large and growing demand in our broadcast and AV markets for intelligent intercom systems like Bolero. With its RF robustness and high-quality audio, this wireless system will greatly enhance our customers' workflows."

A Stockholm-based technology consultancy company, Semafor can look back on 20 years of experience in the broadcast industry. The company offers high-quality products from a select list of top-tier manufacturers.

"Semafor is the perfect partner to broaden our coverage of the Swedish market. Björn is a well-respected figure in the industry with profound technological expertise. I am confident that with his assistance, we can firmly establish our Bolero solutions in Sweden," said Tobias Kronenwett, Head of Sales, Scandinavia, at Riedel Communications. "We are excited to work hand in hand to introduce the broadcast, theater, and live event markets to the quality of Bolero."

Further information about Riedel and the company's products is available at www.riedel.net.

# # #

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Riedel is headquartered in Wuppertal, Germany, and employs over 600 people in 20 locations throughout Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Americas.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/190612Riedel.docx

Photo Link:

www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-Bjorn_Semafor.jpg

www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-Tobias_Bjorn.jpg

Photo Caption: Semafor will distribute Riedel's Bolero wireless intercom system to Swedish media and broadcasting customers.

Follow Riedel Communications:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RiedelCommunicationsInternational

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RIEDELnet

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/549773

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/riedelcommunications

Pinterest: http://de.pinterest.com/RIEDELnet/

Instagram: http://instagram.com/riedelcommunications

Slideshare: http://de.slideshare.net/RIEDELCommunications