Riedel Delivers Agile, Reliable Comms and Signal Distribution for 2019 Eurovision Song Contest

WUPPERTAL, Germany — June 6, 2019 — For the 14th consecutive year, Riedel Communications provided advanced intercom and signal distribution technologies and on-site engineering support for the Eurovision Song Contest, broadcast live from Tel Aviv. Riedel provided a complete solution that included not only intercom and signal distribution, but also accreditation, access control, commentary systems, and a comprehensive IT infrastructure for staff, broadcasters, and attending press members.

The Riedel gear supplied to the Eurovision Song Contest included the new 2300-Series SmartPanels. These multifunctional user interfaces can be equipped with software apps to provide additional functionality above their primary purpose as intercom panels. With the powerful MediorNet Control App installed, users have flexible routing and control over audio and video signals using the high-resolution, multitouch color displays and intuitive touch-screen UI.

"The 18 SmartPanels distributed throughout the venue enabled agile routing and control of both audio and video signals transported across our MediorNet network," said Yung Min Lee, Senior Project Manager, Riedel Communications. "Eliminating the need for a separate control system, the MediorNet Control App allowed us to route, control, and communicate all at once. This flexibility translated to greater efficiency, which is crucial in large-scale productions like the Eurovision Song Contest."

Riedel's MediorNet real-time media network provided redundant and decentralized signal routing and transport throughout the final three shows of the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest. Serving as the transport backbone for the main comms system, the MediorNet system was comprised of 60 MediorNet frames installed across 25 positions for the routing and distribution of more than 700 audio signals, 400 video signals, and a variety of data signals. The network spanned more than 25 kilometers of fiber optic cable.

Riding atop the MediorNet signal backbone, Riedel's Artist digital matrix intercom system and Bolero wireless intercom provided comprehensive and reliable communications for the crew working backstage, for the performers on stage, and for talent in the commentary positions. The Riedel solution featured over 170 intercom panels, 40 Bolero beltpacks, 32 radio channels on 260 analogue handheld radios, more than 10 radio talk groups supporting 150 digital handheld radios, and hundreds of audio accessories such as headsets, remote speaker mics, and earpieces.

In the Riedel master control room, the team monitored and controlled the complex intercom and media network, as well as an advanced IT infrastructure with extensive cybersecurity capabilities. With nearly 50 network switches and 150 Wi-Fi access points, Riedel provided a 2 x 2 Gb/s redundant internet connection across the entire venue. From here, Riedel also remotely managed the access control and accreditation systems through the RFID-equipped accreditation cards of nearly 12,000 participants and guests.

The Eurovision Song Contest is the world's longest-running international television song competition with this year's broadcast estimated to have attracted nearly 200 million viewers worldwide.

