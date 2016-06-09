Riedel Communications Unites Industry Leaders at Broadcast Asia 2016 to Discuss Impact of Innovation

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- June 9, 2016 -- In its role as a leading provider of broadcast solutions, Riedel Communications gathered industry veterans at Broadcast Asia 2016 to discuss the effect of innovation on industry standards. During its "Teatime Tech Talk," an informal teatime panel discussion held on May 31, Riedel Communications CEO Thomas Riedel joined C-level peers to provide insight on today's groundbreaking solutions and how they are altering the broadcast landscape.

"Broadcast Asia again proved an essential event for the exhibition of emerging technologies, and particularly the impact of IP on how broadcasters and other media professionals deliver their products and services," said Thomas Riedel. "Building on this rich exhibition, our Tech Talk provided an engaging and valuable look at these technologies and solutions and the role they are playing in shaping the broadcast business."

Held this year at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, Broadcast Asia is widely recognized as Asia's must-attend international event for the pro audio, film, and broadcasting industries. Offering educational and networking opportunities, the 2016 event drew professionals from broadcast, production, postproduction, digital media, and entertainment companies; houses of worship; educational institutions; and system-integration firms and rental houses.

Panelists at Riedel Communications' Broadcast Asia 2016 tech talk included Fintan Mc Kiernan, CEO at Ideal Systems, Southeast Asia; Andrew Yeo, publisher at Asia-Pacific Broadcasting, Singapore; Loh Siu Yin, owner of Beyond Broadcast, Singapore; Gede Mayun, deputy project director at Telkom Vision, Indonesia; and Unmish Parthasarthi, principal at Picture Board. The group not only explored the impact of new technologies and workflow, but also shared its thoughts on the importance of innovation as a means to sustainable value. All agreed that the industry is on its way toward full IP adoption.

"Customers are looking to make sure that their investments aren't made obsolete too quickly, and they are looking at pricing on baseband and on IP," stated Ideal Systems' Mc Kiernan. "Currently IP is more expensive, but the last CRT TV sets were cheaper than the early flat screen TVs -- and then they were gone in 18 months. We have already started moving customers to full IP, and we believe the tipping point for the industry will come in the next few years."

"IP is great for store-and-forward and for playout, but when it comes to live and OB applications, beware! There can be dragons there," added Siu Yin of Beyond Broadcast. "The killer feature of IP broadcasting is software-defined networking. When broadcasters can reconfigure their networks five minutes before going to air, then we'll know we have entered the realm of IP."

