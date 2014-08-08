Riedel Communications at SET Expo 2014, Aug. 24-27, Stand E25

Riedel Products at SET Expo 2014:

MediorNet MetroN

The MediorNet family of real-time networks has been expanded with the addition of the 2-RU large-scale MediorNet MetroN core router. In enabling Riedel's acclaimed networked approach to signal distribution and routing, the new MediorNet MetroN provides a real-time routing capacity of 64x 10G ports. During SET Expo, Riedel will demonstrate how, with these capabilities, the new frame can function within a larger MediorNet installation, interfacing with other MediorNet frames via fiber.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-MetroNCoreRouter.jpg

Photo Caption: MediorNet MetroN Core Router

Virtual Key Panel App for Artist Intercom System

Riedel's Artist virtual key panels enable the use of smartphones and tablets (iOS, OS X(R), and Android) as control panels in combination with any Artist digital matrix intercom system. These handheld devices can then provide the same functionality as full-featured, 12-key Artist control panels. The user operates the virtual control panel using the device's touchscreen interface that can be configured via Riedel's Director software.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-VirtualKeypanelForiOS.jpg

Photo Caption: Virtual Key Panel App for Artist Intercom System

Sony Camera Integration

During SET Expo, Riedel will showcase a new solution, co-developed with Sony, that gives MediorNet users access to the bidirectional video and camera control for Sony HD cameras via a SMPTE hybrid copper/fiber connection. With this solution, users can leverage MediorNet's networked approach to signal acquisition and distribution to eliminate the re-patching associated with cameras changing locations during an event, thus simplifying cabling and saving time on set-up and strike.

Company Quote:

"With the world's most popular sports events being hosted in Brazil, this is an exciting time to be showing our full range of video, audio, data, and communications network solutions at SET Expo 2014. The products and updates we showcase will demonstrate our commitment to complete and integrated solutions that are critical to fast-paced live event broadcasting."

-- Fabiano Botoni, International Sales Manager, Latin America, Riedel Communications

Company Overview:

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 400 people at 11 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.