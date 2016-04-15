Riedel Communications Partners With System Integrator PT. Akses to Increase Presence in Indonesia

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- April 13, 2016 -- As part of the company's focus on expanding its global footprint, Riedel Communications has inked a system integrator agreement with the firm PT. Akses Karya Dinamika (PT. Akses) of Indonesia. Through this partnership, Riedel and PT. Akses will bring best-in-class communications and signal distribution solutions to broadcasters and other A/V facilities in this emerging market.

"Riedel solutions are both groundbreaking and cost-effective, offering sophisticated functionality while simplifying workflow and infrastructure," said Herry Widjiyanto, president director at PT. Akses. "We look forward to working with Riedel to help broadcasters here in Indonesia move past legacy workflows and take advantage of more robust solutions and workflows."

Based in Jakarta, PT. Akses is a leading provider of technology to the Indonesian broadcast and telecommunications sectors. The company offers and integrates solutions from leading technology suppliers, and its experienced team provides responsive local service and support for these solutions. The company will offer the complete portfolio of Riedel Communications products.

"As a well-established and highly esteemed system integrator serving Indonesia's broadcast sector, PT. Akses will be a valued partner for us," said Cameron O'Neill, director, Asia-Pacific, at Riedel Communications. "Together, our companies can introduce new technology and solutions that will enable Indonesia's broadcasters to realize significant improvements in the reliability, flexibility, and efficiency of signal distribution and communications."

More information about PT. Akses is available at www.akseskd.com. Further information about Riedel and the company's products is available at www.riedel.net.

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 400 people at 13 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.

