Riedel Communications Inks Integration and Distribution Agreement With Hanoi-Based System Integrator Vietcoms

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- May 2, 2016 -- In a move to strengthen its presence in Southeast Asia, Riedel Communications has partnered with Hanoi-based Vietcoms, which will serve as a system integrator and distribution partner for Riedel in Vietnam. Through this new partnership, Vietcoms will introduce Riedel's groundbreaking yet cost-effective signal distribution and communications solutions to the Vietnamese market, and to the broadcast vertical in particular.

"Vietnam is a new and exciting market for Riedel, and we're confident that our new partnership with Vietcoms will accelerate the implementation of our products across the region," said Cameron O'Neill, director, Asia-Pacific, at Riedel Communications. "Our product portfolio can facilitate significant improvements in workflow efficiency and flexibility, and we're pleased to be working with an experienced local integrator to bring these products -- and their benefits -- to Vietnam's broadcast facilities."

Founded in 2005, Vietcoms has worked with Vietnam's premier media entities to deliver technology solutions and expertise to most of Vietnam's broadcast and pay-TV operators. Vietcoms is a long-term technology supplier for Vietnam's leading media operations, including VTV, VTC, AVG, VASC, Viettel, Vinasat, and HTV.

By offering products such as Riedel's Artist digital matrix intercom system, Acrobat digital wireless intercom system, MediorNet real-time media network, and MicroN 80G media distribution network device, Vietcoms is better equipped to help customers move away from legacy workflows and establish new workflows optimized to increase efficiency while reducing total cost of ownership.

"Riedel's best-in-class products will aid us in providing customers with smart, versatile solutions that support more efficient and agile operations," said Khang Do, president at Vietcoms. "We are pleased to be working closely with the company to increase awareness and adoption of its products here in Vietnam."

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 400 people at 13 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel_Handshake.jpg

Photo Caption: Khang Do, president at Vietcoms and Cameron O´Neill, director, Asia-Pacific at Riedel celebrate the new partnership

See Riedel at Broadcast Asia 2016, Booth 5C6-01, Hall A, Level 5

