Riedel Communications Hires Dave Caulwell in Business Development Role for Eastern U.S.

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- July 13, 2016 -- To spur further growth momentum in North American markets, Riedel Communications has appointed Dave Caulwell to oversee business development for the Eastern U.S. Caulwell joins Riedel with 16 years of experience in all aspects of event technology and production, with a heavy background in video production.

"Having served the production and live-event industries in key technical, operations, and management roles, Dave has a strong understanding of our potential customers' technical and business requirements," said Joyce Bente, President and CEO at Riedel North America. "In combination with his proven ability to build relationships and guide strategic growth, these strengths make Dave a valuable addition to our growing U.S. team."

Caulwell most recently was Vice President of Production for TechniCom Audio & Visual, where he was responsible for the strategic direction and guidance of the production team, as well as securing new business. He earlier served as Technical Director for Alchemedia, where he planned and executed both live meetings and online training events. Before that, as Operations Manager at NEP's New Century Productions, Caulwell not only oversaw mobile production units serving major sports and entertainment broadcasters, but also negotiated key contract extensions and served on the integration team responsible for bringing new mobile production companies into the NEP family.

Caulwell is based in Nazareth, Pennsylvania, and reports to Ryhaan Williams, Riedel North America's Vice President of Sales for the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Central Midwest regions.

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 400 people at 14 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.

