Riedel Communications Gains Traction in Southeast Asia With Installation at Thailand's TV 5

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- May 10, 2016 -- Riedel Communications has deepened its presence in Southeast Asia with a new installation of the company's equipment at Royal Thai Army Radio and Television (TV 5). Adoption of Riedel gear will enable the broadcaster to realize a simpler, more flexible, and more efficient workflow in bringing content to viewers.

"Riedel's products are quickly gaining acceptance worldwide because they are simple, cost-effective, and efficient systems that deliver exceptional performance and new levels of flexibility and functionality," said Cameron O'Neill, director, Asia-Pacific region, at Riedel Communications. "While the installations at industry-leading media facilities such as TV 5 are among our first in Southeast Asia, we anticipate that these companies' successes with Riedel equipment will lead to further adoption in the region."

TV 5 is a terrestrial free-to-air-television channel located in Bangkok, and it broadcasts local dramas and entertainment. The company is deploying five MediorNet frames to support more versatile and sophisticated routing of audio, video, and data in support of broadcast operations. As a best-in-class product that combines and improves on the functionality of multiple individual devices at a fraction of the cost, the MediorNet system presents TV 5 with a lower total cost of ownership than if the broadcaster had invested in multiple individual solutions needed to achieve the same capabilities. Because the Riedel media network is scalable, TV 5 can easily expand the network to accommodate its growth.

Further information about Riedel and the company's products is available at www.riedel.net.

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 400 people at 14 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel_Channel-5.png

Photo Caption: Royal Thai Army Radio and Television (TV 5) Logo

