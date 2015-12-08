Riedel Communications Expands U.K. Sales Team

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- Dec. 8, 2015 -- Riedel Communications today announced the appointment of Graham Taylor as the company's U.K. broadcast sales manager. With this new appointment, Riedel significantly enhances the resources available to the company's growing broadcast user base in the U.K. and across Europe.

Prior to joining Riedel, Taylor was sales director, EMEA, for Wohler Technologies, where he managed sales and marketing for EMEA and managed the company's award-winning range of MPEG products worldwide. Taylor earlier served as broadcast test and measurement sales manager for systems integrator Boxer Systems, working in the company's distribution division (DigiBox) before starting up a new division specializing in test equipment solutions. He previously held technical, sales, and management roles at companies including Orion Electrotech, Slipstream-SDS, Rohde & Schwarz, Inelco, and Hewlett-Packard/Agilent Technologies.

"Graham has an excellent track record in successful broadcast sales, with proven skill in building key relationships and a strong background in electronics and networking," said Paul Rivens, U.K. general manager for Riedel Communications. "We're confident that these elements will make him a valuable contributor to our growing U.K. broadcast sales operations."

Taylor will be based in the U.K. and report to Rivens.

