Riedel Australia Appoints Espen Brynildsen to Serve as Technical Solutions Manager

New Hire Brings Experience in Technical Solutions Sales and Rental for Video, Broadcast, Digital Signage, Music, and Events Industries

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- Sept. 30, 2014 -- Riedel Communications, provider of pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks, today announced the appointment of Espen Brynildsen as technical solutions manager for Riedel Australia. In this new position, Brynildsen will play a central role in designing and managing solutions delivered to customers throughout Australia and New Zealand.

"Espen's extensive experience spans both the sales and rental markets across the video, broadcast, digital signage, music, and events industries, and his expertise unites excellent technical knowledge and a keen understanding of sales support and strategy," said Cameron O'Neill, general manager at Riedel Australia. "Paired with his enthusiasm for problem-solving, these traits make Espen a great addition to our team. We are very pleased to welcome him to Riedel."

Brynildsen joins Riedel Australia after most recently serving as technical director at Microhire Sydney, a leading national supplier of computer rentals, particularly for large-scale events. He earlier was technical sales manager at projectiondesign (now part of Barco), where he helped to build and maintain partner networks with specialist integrators across Australia and New Zealand. Before that Brynildsen served as an account director at Digital Signage Group and as technical manager at Moving Tactics. Also, as director at MIDIamore Pty Ltd, Brynildsen provided technical training services for hardware and software systems, as well as technical support, installation, and configuration services for advanced video systems, networks, and IT-based systems.

Brynildsen will be based in Rosebery, Sydney, and report directly to O'Neill.

