Riedel Appoints Robert Pennington as U.S. Sales Manager, Broadcast, for East Coast

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- Dec. 16, 2014 -- Riedel Communications, provider of pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks, has named Robert Pennington to serve as its U.S. sales manager, broadcast, for the East Coast. In this new role, Pennington will assist customers in selecting and implementing Riedel's broad product portfolio of networked communications and signal transport solutions.

"With unusually rich experience across broadcast production, networked communications, systems integration, and the broadcast and pro AV technology supply business, Bob is equipped to approach each customer and application with valuable insight," said Christopher Street, general manager, North and Central America, at Riedel Communications. "For more than 25 years, he has been immersed in the East Coast media industry, and his exceptional knowledge and experience in this area will be immensely valuable as we continue to introduce innovative new communications and signal-transport solutions to North American customers."

Pennington began his professional career as a broadcast television news producer at WCIV-TV in Charleston, South Carolina, and at WTOV-TV in Steubenville, Ohio. While with WCIV-TV he also served as camera operator, video editor, and microwave and satellite remote live truck operator. Pennington later served as program director for MDTV at West Virginia University, where he helped to design and supervise a multisite telemedicine program and worked to help standardize the university's classroom technologies.

Subsequent roles with systems integration firms and resellers included that of branch manager and account executive at Seneca Communications and account executive at Video Central South. He later served as sales manager and product specialist at Anton/Bauer, commercial products manager for Sima Products, and in business development and sales roles at Texolve Digital.

Pennington is based in Connecticut and reports directly to Street.

Information about Riedel and the company's products is available at www.riedel.net.

