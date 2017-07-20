Riedel and PIDSO Forge Partnership

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- July 20, 2017 -- Riedel Communications has brought on board a powerful new center of expertise through a partnership with PIDSO, a leading manufacturer of innovative and lightweight antennas and antenna systems based in Vienna. With the deal, Riedel assumes a majority financial position in PIDSO, accelerating development of solutions that leverage PIDSO antenna systems with Riedel's industry-leading family of communications systems.



"With its innovative solutions in the field of high-performance antennas, PIDSO not only complements our product portfolio, but also fits right into our company philosophy. Embracing advanced technologies and delivering visionary solutions to real-world challenges have always been part of Riedel's trademark," said Thomas Riedel, Founder and CEO of Riedel. "Both companies will be able to move forward based on a very sound economic and technological foundation, giving our new collaboration the best-possible beginning."



PIDSO offers specialized expertise in the development and manufacture of lightweight antennas and antenna systems that can be integrated easily into existing building spaces. The company's antennas are widely used in the automotive industry, aircraft construction (particularly for unmanned aircraft), logistics control systems, and video/cinema production. With this partnership, Riedel gains an experienced team and deep expertise in custom antenna systems, together with access to new markets such as automotive and aircraft, and the growth market of unmanned systems. PIDSO's addition to the Riedel group will create synergies between the two companies' research and development operations in Vienna that will benefit partners and customers alike.



"We have been experiencing solid growth, and our partnership with Riedel will accelerate demand for our solutions and pave the way to an even brighter future," said Christoph Kienmayer, Founder and Managing Director of PIDSO. "We're honored to be joining the Riedel brand, one of the strongest in the industry, and we'll have a perfect environment and ideal conditions in which take our business to the next level, especially with regard to internationalization."



Further information about Riedel and the company's products is available at www.riedel.net.



# # #



About PIDSO

PIDSO is an Austrian high-tech company that specializes in the development and manufacture of antennas and antenna systems. The company offers specialized expertise in the manufacture of lightweight antennas and the integration of antennas into existing building spaces. Its performance portfolio includes proprietary developments, customer-specific solutions, high-frequency simulation and measurement services, and prototype construction. Thanks to the company's distinctive structure, all assembly work and quality assurance are carried out in-house, offering PIDSO customers a unique one-stop solution for high-performance antennas.



About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Riedel is headquartered in Wuppertal, Germany, and employs over 450 people in 19 locations throughout Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Americas.



All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.



Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel_PIDSO.jpg

Photo Caption: Pictured L-R are Christoph Kienmayer, Founder and Managing Director, PIDSO; Thomas Riedel, Founder and CEO, Riedel; Kai Houben, Director Rental Division, Riedel; Armin Hirsch, Head of Marketing and Sales, PIDSO.



Visit Riedel at IBC2017 on Stand 10.A31



Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@RIEDELnet%20and%20@PIDSO%20Forge%20Partnership%20-%20https://goo.gl/fQpLkM