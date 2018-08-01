Riedel and PIDSO Cement Partnership With Collaborative Broadband Solution for Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters

WUPPERTAL, Germany — Aug. 1, 2018 — Only a few months after forging their partnership, Riedel Communications and PIDSO have rolled out their first joint project — a comprehensive solution for the Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters (DTM, German Touring Car Masters). The two companies have designed and installed a broadband audio communications system for DTM that integrates advanced antenna technology from PIDSO with Riedel’s MediorNet real-time network.

Riedel’s MediorNet is providing an extensive real-time media distribution backbone at DTM for all TV production units, the IT production infrastructure, race control, car manufacturers’ hospitality areas, and racetrack video walls. At the current season, the fiber-based and redundant network offers maximum flexibility also for an innovative audio transmission concept. Based on specialized IP radio technology, the new broadband audio system enables radio communications from all vehicles with outstanding voice quality. This solution with an integrated wireless data transmission system, specially developed by Riedel, requires special antennas for optimum radio transmission and reception. The data is then converted and transmitted via the MediorNet backbone.

“It’s great to see this first outstanding result of our partnership with Riedel. The ability to hear drivers’ comments clearly brings even greater excitement to television viewers; one recent example is the emotional outburst of Timo Glock after the second race in Hockenheim,” said Christoph Kienmayer, Founder and Managing Director of PIDSO. “We’re looking forward to working with Riedel to develop further innovations providing win-win scenarios for our customers worldwide.”

The system is supported by rugged, aerodynamic, and lightweight monopole blade antennas for wireless transmission, designed and developed by Riedel and PIDSO, a Vienna-based leading manufacturer of innovative and lightweight antennas and antenna systems and part of Riedel Group. Riedel and PIDSO conducted extensive preliminary research and vehicle simulations to determine the optimum positioning of the blade antennas, enabling them to operate as smoothly as possible with all other race systems, such as GPS, video, and garage radio.

“DTM is one of our longest-running customers, and we’re proud to say we’ve been providing their communications solutions since their inaugural season in 2000. And now, it’s very exciting to be working with PIDSO to support 2018 DTM,” said Thomas Riedel, Founder and CEO of Riedel. “Our partnership with PIDSO has given us a powerful new center of expertise that is on strong display at this year’s DTM circuit. Working with PIDSO, we’re able to extend technical know-how that’s normally only found in industries like automotive and aircraft construction.”

Further Riedel solutions at DTM include HD mini cameras; wireless video, audio, and data transmission from the race cars; radio communications and intercom for seamless communications among race control, racing teams, and drivers; and timekeeping.

Further information about Riedel and the company’s products is available at www.riedel.net.

# # #

About PIDSO

PIDSO is an Austrian high-tech company that specializes in the development and manufacture of antennas and antenna systems. The company offers specialized expertise in the manufacture of lightweight antennas and the integration of antennas into existing building spaces. Its performance portfolio includes proprietary developments, customer-specific solutions, high-frequency simulation and measurement services, and prototype construction. Thanks to the company’s distinctive structure, all assembly work and quality assurance are carried out in-house, offering PIDSO customers a unique one-stop solution for high-performance antennas.

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Riedel is headquartered in Wuppertal, Germany, and employs over 500 people in 19 locations throughout Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Americas.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc:www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/180801Riedel.docx

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel_PIDSO-Monopole-Blade-Antenna.jpeg

Photo Caption: Riedel Communications and PIDSO have rolled out their first joint project — a comprehensive solution for the Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters.