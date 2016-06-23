Riedel and Ideal Group Expand Partnership, Inking Agreement for Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- June 23, 2016 -- Taking further advantage of systems integrator Ideal Group's expansive network of offices, Riedel has extended its contract with the company to address growth opportunities in Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. Through this new agreement with Riedel, Ideal Group will be positioned to offer cost-effective, tightly integrated, high-performing signal distribution and communications solutions to an even greater swath of Asia. With such Riedel-based solutions, Ideal Group's customers can pursue a smart, straightforward migration to more advanced, more versatile workflows leveraging the latest technologies.

"Riedel's portfolio of sophisticated yet accessible communications and signal distribution solutions offers something for virtually every facility, whatever the size or complexity of its operations," said Guillaume Mauffrey, Chief Operating Officer at Ideal Group Asia Pacific. "Our company already enjoys a strong relationship with Riedel, and we look forward to further success through this extension of our business partnership."

Ideal Group is an industry-leading multinational systems integrator that specializes in designing and delivering innovative solutions to customers in the broadcast sector, as well in the telecommunications and enterprise sectors. The company already offers integrated solutions including products such as Riedel's Artist digital matrix intercom system, Acrobat digital wireless intercom system, MediorNet real-time media network, and Micron 80G media distribution network device to customers in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Japan.

"As both a renowned and respected systems integrator, Ideal Group has the expertise to design and deliver Riedel-based solutions that address the specific requirements of broadcast stations in target markets in Southeast Asia and beyond," said Cameron O'Neill, Director, Asia-Pacific, at Riedel Communications. "We're excited about working collaboratively with Ideal Group to provide intuitive yet cost-effective solutions to an ever-greater global user base."

