Riedel Adds KVM to Growing List of MediorNet Capabilities

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- Sept. 15, 2017 -- IBC2017 will see the global launch of MediorNet KVM (keyboard, video, mouse), a plug-and-play solution for MediorNet users interested in remoting PCs through their MediorNet networks.



"Over the years we have had many requests for the ability to easily remote KVM data through the MediorNet," said Lars Höhmann, Product Manager at Riedel Communications. "MediorNet KVM provides a low-cost solution and a critical value-add for clients looking to include PCs in their MediorNet systems without adding complexity."



MediorNet KVM comprises two compact plug-and-play boxes that provide the lossless transmission of DVI video signals up to full 1080P along with transparent USB 2.0 and stereo analog audio. The host-side box features a DVI-I input, loop DVI-I output, USB-B input, and 3.5mm jacks for audio I/O. The remote-side box has a DVI-I output, four USB-A outputs, and analog audio I/O. The KVM extenders utilize the MediorNet Ethernet tunnel capabilities and access the system via Ethernet ports available on the MediorNet frames.



Use cases for the MediorNet KVM include accessing a remote PC via Ethernet and the ability to move PCs away from desktops into properly air-conditioned areas. Switching can be accomplished by switching Ethernet tunnels via MediorWorks, the MediorNet Control App, or third-party control.



MediorNet KVM will begin shipping in the fall of 2017. Further information about Riedel and the company's products is available at www.riedel.net.



# # #



About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Riedel is headquartered in Wuppertal, Germany and employs over 450 people in 19 locations throughout Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Americas.



Visit Riedel Communications at IBC2017 on Stand 10.A31



All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.



Link to Word Doc:www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/170915KVM.docx



Link to Photos:www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-MediorNet-KVM.zip

Description of Photos: Riedel's MediorNet KVM



Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@RIEDELnet%20Communications%20%23IBCShow%202017%20Press%20Pack%20Now%20Available%20-%20https://goo.gl/CGzaxU%20@IBCShow



Follow Riedel Communications

https://www.facebook.com/RiedelCommunicationsInternational

https://plus.google.com/+RiedelNet/posts

https://twitter.com/RIEDELnet

https://www.linkedin.com/company/549773

https://www.youtube.com/user/riedelcommunications

https://de.pinterest.com/RIEDELnet/

https://instagram.com/riedelcommunications/

http://de.slideshare.net/RIEDELCommunications