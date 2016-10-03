Ride TV Inks Deal With Grupo TVCable in Ecuador

FORT WORTH, TEXAS USA & QUITO, ECUADOR – October 3, 2016 – Ride Television Network, Inc., (RIDE TV) and Grupo TVCABLE are pleased to announce that they have reached an agreement for Grupo TVCABLE to distribute RIDE TV to their customers in Ecuador. RIDE TV will be the first of its kind network to be distributed in Latin America.

RIDE TV debuted Fall 2014 to better serve the equestrian lifestyle community worldwide. It has joined Grupo TV Cable’s lineup, as part of the Basico HD package.

“The popularity of horses transcends the globe, especially in Latin America where not only are they an important part of the culture, but South America represents nearly twenty-two percent of the worldwide horse population,” said Michael Trujillo, RIDE TV’s Senior Vice President of International Distribution. “Grupo TVCABLE is our first launch in Latin America, and we are extremely grateful to Mr. Schwartz and his leadership team for their extraordinary vision in recognizing the need for a unique network like RIDE TV. I am confident that our launch in Ecuador will resonate throughout Latin America and provide quality entertainment not only horse enthusiasts, but to the entire population.”

“Grupo TVCABLE is committed to anticipate the best of technology and entertainment to our customers. We continue to invest in infrastructure and telecommunication solutions to provide the best Fixed Voice Service, Broadband Internet and Paid TV in Ecuador. RIDE TV HD adds to the diversity of signals that we provide to our clients, offering a superior viewing experience of our product TVCABLE HD,” said Jorge Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer of Grupo TVCABLE.

RIDE TV’s highly entertaining original programming includes horse competitions from around the world, live events, reality shows, talk shows, documentaries, children’s programming, and other relevant equine programming. Notable programs telecast on the network include extensive coverage of Western and English equine competitions, This Old Horse, a documentary showcasing the most famous horses in history, Rock Star Vets, an entertaining reality show with a famous equine surgeon, Southern Fried Skinnyfied, RIDE TV’s first cooking show and the only one if it’s kind, where Paige Duke transforms hearty meals fit for a cowboy, into healthy delights that are perfect for a jockey, and a broad variety of lifestyle content. RIDE TV appeals to both passionate horse owners and general audiences who love unique, quality entertainment.

About Ride Television Network, Inc.

Ride Television Network, Inc. is a privately held corporation based in Fort Worth, Texas USA. The company was formed in 2011 for the purpose of launching a 24-hour, high definition, television network. RIDE TV launched on October 1, 2014, in the United States and is now available internationally including Latin America.

For more information about RIDE TV, please visit www.ridetv.com.

About Grupo TVCABLE

Grupo TVCABLE is a private telecom corporate group, with 100% Ecuadorian capital founded in 1987, which arises from the integration of companies in the telecommunications, related services and value-added sector. Grupo TVCABLE, based in Quito- Ecuador, is focused on meeting the needs of customers through quality services based on technology and a highly trained and service oriented human talent.

For more information about GRUPO TVCABLE, please visit https://www.grupotvcable.com/