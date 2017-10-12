Richard Hastings, Macro Strategist for Seaport Global Securities, to Deliver Opening Keynote Address at BCCA Media Credit Seminar

New York, NY - Richard Hastings, Macro Strategist for Seaport Global Securities, will deliver an opening keynote address concerning "The Amazon Effect, Natural Disasters, and the Economy" at the upcoming BCCA Media Credit Seminar.

Scheduled for Tuesday, November 7, at the New York offices of Lowenstein Sandler LLP in mid-town Manhattan, the full-day seminar will focus on high-level credit-related issues for the media industry's credit professionals, including those serving its magazine, newspaper, television, radio, cable, out-of-home, interactive and digital media segments.

"In addition to monitoring the credit worthiness of advertisers and ad agencies, media providers must constantly be aware of emerging economic conditions that can affect entire categories of American businesses," said Mary M. Collins, President & CEO of BCCA, the media industry's credit association, and MFM, the Media Financial Management Association. "We are delighted to welcome Richard Hastings back as this year's opening keynote speaker; our attendees appreciate his insights and are sure to find his comments helpful to their planning for the coming year."

As Macro Strategist for Seaport Global Securities, Richard Hastings monitors a wide range of trends in domestic and international markets. Energy and weather; demographics and housing; new ideas in IT, IoT, and AI - especially Amazon - are some of his most frequent themes.

Hastings is well known for his warnings in 2006 and 2007 regarding the housing market and subsequent financial crisis. In late 2008, he predicted the stock market rally that began in 2009. A long time veteran commentator on major TV business news channels, Hastings' comments appear regularly in MarketWatch.com, and in other business media outlets, both domestic and international.

In addition to its agenda of formal sessions, the media credit seminar event will serve as an opportunity for media credit professionals from across the country to come together to share ideas and procedures for the ever-changing media credit and collections function. The seminar will also feature a closing reception that is open to reception-only registrants and seminar attendees as well as a mini-expo for companies that support the industry's credit and collections programs to provide updates on their products and services.

Confirmed sponsors and exhibitors for this year's event include ABC-Amega, A. G. Adjustments, Altus Global Trade Solutions, AnchorOps, BARR Credit Services, BCCA/Media Whys, Lowenstein Sandler LLP, and Szabo Associates. Exhibit and sponsorship opportunities are still available by contacting BCCA.

Additional information and a registration form may be found on BCCA's website, www.bccacredit.com.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry's credit association. BCCA's revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers and agencies, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com.