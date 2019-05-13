Rich Zabel Joins Riedel as Vice President of Sales for North America

BURBANK, Calif. — May 10, 2019 — Reflecting Riedel Communications' rapidly growing presence in the U.S. and Canada, the company has appointed industry veteran Rich Zabel as Vice President of Sales for North America. Reporting directly to Joyce Bente, President and CEO of Riedel Communications North America, Zabel will take the helm of the entire sales organization and also focus on expanding Riedel's presence in key vertical markets.

"Rich's illustrious career spans more than 30 years, and it includes senior executive and sales management positions for some of the biggest names in the video industry," Bente said. "But his leadership capabilities extend far beyond sales management. He brings hands-on expertise and strong relationships in broadcast, media, sports, and news market verticals to his new role. Rich will be a great asset as we continue developing those verticals and growing customer deployments all across North America."

Zabel joins Riedel from Evertz Microsystems, where he was Director of Sales, Northeast and Strategic Accounts. He also previously served for more than two years as Director of Sales, Eastern Region, for Grass Valley, a Belden Brand, and for three years as Vice President, Sports and Live Events, for Imagine Communications. Prior to Imagine Communications, Zabel served for eight years at Harris Broadcast, first as Vice President of Sales, Eastern Region, and then as Vice President of Sales for the entire U.S.

