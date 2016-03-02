RGB Broadcasting to Represent Digigram Video Products in India

MONTBONNOT, France -- March 1, 2016 -- Digigram, developer of innovative audio and video solutions, today announced that RGB Broadcasting will represent Digigram's AQILIM range of encoding and transcoding solutions for multiscreen/OTT video delivery and its AQORD encoding/decoding solutions for broadcast contribution applications. Targeting South and West India, the agreement includes the four Indian states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.

"With the addition of Digigram's AQORD and AQILIM products to our portfolio, we are better positioned than ever to offer local broadcasters compelling solutions that not only address their immediate needs, but also ensure future-proof operation as those needs evolve," said Shiju George, director at RGB Broadcasting. "We look forward to developing this new relationship with Digigram and to realizing shared success in meeting India's increasing need for high-quality video-over-IP solutions."

Digigram recently unveiled the V7 software release for both its AQILIM and AQORD product lines, giving users more powerful functionality, even greater flexibility, and increased efficiency in preparing and streaming video over IP networks.

"RGB Broadcasting is an ideal local partner as we increase our focus on India's regional broadcasters, who are in need of effective solutions for their contribution and distribution links," said Marie-Julie Orsoni, business development executive, Asia-Pacific, at Digigram. "The Indian broadcasting industry is already benefiting from high-quality audio-over-IP solutions from Digigram, and our new partnership with RGB Broadcasting makes it easy for broadcasters to upgrade their video-over-IP encoding equipment with Digigram technologies as well."

RGB Broadcasting offers specialized consulting, broadcast design, equipment sales and integration, and operational support from its offices in India. Additional information about the company is available at www.rgbbroadcasting.com.

Further information about Digigram and the company's products is available at www.digigram.com or by phone at +33 4 76 52 47 47.

About Digigram

For more than 30 years, Digigram has harnessed innovation to develop mission-critical solutions dedicated to the contribution, production, and safe distribution of audiovisual content. Digigram sound cards, IP audio and video codecs, and audio processing software solutions are used in thousands of broadcast, AV, and industrial applications all over the world. Robust and easy to use, Digigram solutions lower operating costs and increase efficiency, adding value to users' operations.

Digigram (DIG) is publicly listed on the NYSE Euronext Paris stock exchange. More information about market-leading Digigram audio- and video-over-IP solutions is available at www.digigram.com

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Digigram/Digigram_Aqilim_Serv-Fit.jpg

Photo Caption: AQILIM *SERV/FIT Video-Over-IP Encoder for Web Streaming

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Digigram/Digigram_Aqord_Link-Le.jpg

Photo Caption: AQORD *LINK/LE Cost-Effective Video-Over-IP Encoder/Decoder for Point-to-Point Contribution

