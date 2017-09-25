Renowned Cinematographer and Immersive Media Innovator Andrew Shulkind to Present Keynote at SMPTE 2017 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition

LOS ANGELES and WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Sept. 25, 2017 -- SMPTE(R), the organization whose standards work has supported a century of advances in entertainment technology, today announced that technologist, director of photography, and award-winning cinematographer Andrew Shulkind will present the keynote at the SMPTE 2017 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition (SMPTE 2017), which will take place Oct. 23-26 at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Los Angeles.



A co-founder of HeadcaseVR and sought-after expert on virtual reality, augmented reality, and mixed reality (VR, AR, and MR) content capture and creation, Shulkind will share his experiences in developing and using the latest immersive media technologies and techniques in his keynote, "The Immersive Future: Broaden Your Horizons."



"Long known for his artistry with visual effects and lighting, Andrew has more recently turned his natural ease with innovative technologies toward the field of VR, AR, and mixed reality," said Richard Welsh, SMPTE education vice president and CEO of Sundog Media Toolkit. "In addition to shooting some of the earliest and most inventive VR projects, Andrew has worked with top advertisers, brands, and studios -- as well as the U.S. military -- to develop and implement VR and mixed-reality projects, and also to design and test innovative new capture systems and technologies. His keynote address will bring a fresh perspective to SMPTE 2017 on the state of immersive technology and its application in creating uniquely engaging content."



Shulkind's keynote will provide attendees with perspective on the impending media disruption, which promises exponential growth in everything from field-of-view to storage requirements, compression demands to distribution networks. The takeaway for attendees will be a clearer sense of what immersive content is, and what we can gain from shaping its successful implementation.



"Capturing and delivering content in 360 degrees is expanding the window that has framed our previous entertainment experiences. This ultimate field of view is the next natural step in a progression of immersive storytelling that is meant to maximize viewer engagement," said Shulkind. "The challenges and advantages of capturing immersive elements are evolving for this kind of experiential delivery, and how the art form of traditional content coexists and overlaps with interactivity, artificial intelligence, and gamification of entertainment. We now have the opportunity and responsibility to sustain the quality of narrative legacy and premium human craft of the best television, advertising, and movies of our past in the interactive, data-driven future."



Prior to co-founding HeadcaseVR (www.headcasevr.com) in 2014, Shulkind worked in feature films and broadcast advertising for clients such as Paramount, DreamWorks, Sony Pictures, Apple, Adidas, AT&T, Budweiser, Google, Old Spice, and Samsung. He received the International Cinematographer's Guild (ICG) Emerging Cinematographer Award in 2013, Studio Daily Prime Award in 2014, and Studio Daily Top 50 Award for Creativity and Innovation in 2016. With his move into VR, Shulkind leveraged his experience working with 3D images, miniatures, and visual effects (VFX) to design a 32K RAW, 360-degree VR camera rig that today remains the industry's highest-resolution professional-grade VR acquisition device.



The keynote will be among dozens of presentations offered by subject matter experts over the course of SMPTE 2017, which will fill two exhibit halls and multiple session rooms at the Hollywood & Highland Center. The event will also feature an Oktoberfest reception, Trick-or-Treat Spooktacular cocktail reception, Broadcast Beat's SMPTE 2017 Live! Studio, and special events culminating with the SMPTE Annual Awards Gala at the Loews Hollywood Hotel's Hollywood Ballroom on Thursday, Oct. 26.



Further information about SMPTE 2017 is available at www.smpte2017.org. Information about SMPTE and its standards work is available at www.smpte.org.



About SMPTE(R)

For more than a century, the people of SMPTE (pronounced "simp-tee") have sorted out the details of many significant advances in media and entertainment technology, from the introduction of "talkies" and color television to HD and UHD (4K, 8K) TV. Since its founding in 1916, SMPTE has received an Oscar(R) and multiple Emmy(R) Awards for its work in advancing moving-imagery engineering across the industry. SMPTE has developed thousands of standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines, more than 800 of which are currently in force today. SMPTE Time Code(TM) and the ubiquitous SMPTE Color Bars(TM) are just two examples of SMPTE's notable work. As it enters its second century, SMPTE is shaping the next generation of standards and providing education for the industry to ensure interoperability as the industry evolves further into IT- and IP-based workflows.



SMPTE's global membership today includes more than 7,000 members: motion-imaging executives, creatives, technologists, researchers, and students who volunteer their time and expertise to SMPTE's standards development and educational initiatives. A partnership with the Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) connects SMPTE and its membership with the businesses and individuals who support the creation and finishing of media content. Information on joining SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org/join.



