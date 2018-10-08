Registration Opens for First 4K 4Charity Fun Run at SMPTE 2018 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition

The first-ever 4K 4Charity Fun Run hosted at the SMPTE 2018 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition will take place at 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 24 in Los Angeles’ Elysian Park, with transportation provided to and from the starting line. Registration is open at https://4k4charity.com/SMPTE/.

Founded in 2014, the 4K 4Charity Fun Run is a 4 kilometer (2.49 mile) run and walk event held in conjunction with major media and entertainment industry tradeshows, such as NAB and IBC shows. To date, it has raised more than $860,000 for nonprofits focused on increased equity for those underrepresented in media and technology industries and to help assure all young people access to high-quality education. Previous beneficiaries include Girls Who Code, Iridescent, Heifer International, and Mercy Corps.

Proceeds from the 4K 4Charity Fun Run at SMPTE 2018 will benefit the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, the first and only research-based organization within the media and entertainment industry to educate on and advocate for gender equity in media, particularly for content targeting children under age 11. Founded by Academy Award-winning actress Geena Davis, the organization actively works to expose gender imbalance, identify unconscious bias, challenge gender stereotypes, and create more equitable content.

To register for the 4K 4Charity Fun Run at SMPTE 2018, or to view sponsorship opportunities, visit https://4k4charity.com/SMPTE. Can’t make it on race day? Contribute without breaking a sweat with the “Donation Only” option. To learn more about the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, read https://seejane.org/about-us/.

More information about SMPTE 2018 is available at www.smpte2018.org. Anyone who signs up for the 4K 4Charity Fun Run (without prior SMPTE 2018 registration) by Oct. 13 can use the code 4KRUN to get a free exhibits-only pass or $100 discount on multi-day conference packages.