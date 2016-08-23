Regional Emmy Awards Successfully Streamed to Facebook Live Using TVU Networks Video Transmission Integration

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA – The Heartland chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) recently held its regional Emmy® Awards Galas to recognize outstanding achievement in the television industry. With events held in both Denver and Oklahoma City on July 16th, the NATAS Heartland Regional Emmy® Awards were streamed to Facebook Live using TVU Networks’ TVUPack live video mobile uplink solution.

To transmit live video of the regional Emmy® galas, NATAS Heartland relied on the TVUPack cellular uplink solution for live two-way transmission. NATAS Heartland has been using TVU Networks’ equipment for its regional Emmy galas for three years, and opted to take advantage of the company’s new Facebook Live integration capabilities this year to further its award show reach.

“We wanted to stream our show on a platform that was easy to communicate with our members, and also as a means of outreach to potential future membership,” said Blaine Howerton, President of the Board of Governors, NATAS Heartland. “We have a strong following on Facebook, and it was easy to point people to our social media page for live viewing of the galas. It was also beneficial to have the live video show up within our members’ news feeds on Facebook for easy viewing. We were happy to be able to share the excitement surrounding our show with the TVUPack’s Facebook Live integration.”

The NATAS Heartland Emmy® Awards honor standout video productions in categories ranging from newscasting and public affairs to political programs and sporting events. NATAS is a non-profit organization dedicated to recognizing outstanding achievement, raising industry standards, and improving the quality of television. The Heartland chapter was formed in 1986, and serves the television industry in the following markets: Denver, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Wichita/Hutchinson, Omaha, Colorado Springs/Pueblo, Lincoln/Hastings-Kearney, Topeka, Grand Junction/Montrose, Casper/Riverton, Cheyenne/Scottsbluff and North Platte.

Howerton explains, “We’ve always received great customer support from TVU Networks, and their equipment has been extremely valuable to us. I would recommend TVU Networks’ technology for any video professional looking to do live video transmission without the hassle and expense of a satellite or microwave truck.”

“We are honored to count the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences as a valued customer, and are thrilled that they chose to use our Facebook Live integration to share the recent Heartland Emmy® Awards Galas live on Facebook,“ said Paul Shen, CEO, TVU Networks. “TVU Networks’ line of live video transmission and encoding solutions now all include Facebook Live integration capabilities, and it’s been exciting to see our customers’ rapid adoption of Facebook Live with our IP video solutions.”

The award-winning TVUPack is a portable IP newsgathering solution that enables broadcasters to capture and broadcast live HD video from virtually any location in the world over multiple cellular, satellite, microwave, WiFi, WiMax, and BGAN connections. The solution delivers resilient video quality, low transmission latency, proprietary Smart VBR technology and real-time HD file transfer.

Already in use by hundreds of leading broadcast organizations around the world, the TVU Networks family of IP transmission solutions gives broadcasters and organizations a powerful and reliable tool to distribute live video content to broadcast, online and mobile platforms. The TVU Networks suite of solutions has been used to deliver professional-quality live HD footage of a number of important events around the world including the World Cup, both Summer and Winter Olympic Games, U.S. presidential elections, natural disasters, the 2013 Papal conclave, the Super Bowl, the 2015 Papal visit to the United States and several international sporting events. For more information about TVU Networks solutions, please visit www.tvunetworks.com.