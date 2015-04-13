REFINE REBRANDS TO VISUAL DATA MEDIA SERVICES

all3media International and Off The Fence renew 3 year deals

re:fine, the content processing and digital media expert has announced today its rebrand to Visual Data Media Services (Visual Data)following the merger with the US based company at the end of 2014. Visual Data acquired a majority stake in re:fine in December 2014 and pledged to rebrand the entire group to reflect its core mission of offering excellence in global digital media supply, best-in-class operational and technological expertise with unsurpassed client experience.

The merged companies have now invested in a new corporate brand, website and materials in line with the changes. The company has also recently secured critical three year contracts with producer and distributor giants all3media International and Off The Fence. This guarantees a flow of tens of thousands of hours of content to be processed through the facility whilst the strategy for international growth continues.

John Wagener - Chief Financial and Operating Officer at all3media International said: ‘Our digital revenues continue to grow and the need for the right content partner to manage and facilitate the process becomes ever more integral to this business. The next three years promise to see fascinating developments in the way we reach global audiences and with Visual Data, we are confident that we will stay one step ahead.’

Symon Roue, MD of Visual Data added: ‘the content industry is scaling up massively through M&A and the ever increasing platforms by which we can consume media. We are reflecting this shift by offering an alternative digital partner choice for global content providers and are pleased that once again we are the first choice of content kings of such calibre. With these hugely respected players on board in Europe and with major studios in the US we look forward to keeping them all in great company with the cream of the content world.’

Visual Data has been providing digital, tape, QC and delivery services to Fremantle Media since 2001 and to ALL3 Media and Off The Fence since 2009.

