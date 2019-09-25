Red Giant Universe 3.1 Introduces Three Brand New Text and Motion Graphics Tools

Portland, OR - September 25, 2019 - Red Giant today released Universe 3.1, an update to their GPU-accelerated plugins for editors and motion graphics artists. Red Giant Universe 3.1 introduces three new tools for animating motion graphics to the collection: Numbers, Array Gun, and Progresso. Also new to Universe 3.1, Red Giant has added 35 new presets into HUD Components, a tool for quickly adding animated Heads Up Display elements into shots, bringing it to a total of over 65 ready-to-go animations that artists can completely modify for their unique work. The latest update brings the Red Giant Universe 3.1 collection to over 80 tools supported across eight host-applications.

Watch Now: What’s New in Universe 3.1

Three Brand New Tools in Red Giant Universe 3.1

- Numbers: Render and animate a wide variety of numbers, including currency, percentage, date and time.

- Array Gun: Generate animated motion graphics based on grids, shapes and lines, featuring built in animation functions.

- Progresso: Generate animatable progress bars in many different styles.

Updates in Red Giant Universe 3.1

- HUD Components: 35 new presets have been added into HUD Components, bringing it to a total of over 65 ready-to-go animations that you can completely modify for your work.

Universe 3.1 Pricing and Availability

- Full: $199 annual; $30 monthly

- Academic: $99 annual

NEW TO UNIVERSE?

If you aren’t already a Universe customer, you can purchase a subscription or download a free trial at http://redgiant.com/universe.

Universe 3.1 runs on Windows and OS X, and includes over 75 tools that run in:

- Adobe After Effects CC 2017 or later

- Adobe Premiere Pro CC 2017 or later

- Apple Final Cut Pro X 10.2.3 or later

- Apple Motion 5.3.2 or later

- Avid Media Composer 8.2 or later

- Magix VEGAS Pro 14 or later

- Davinci Resolve 14 or later

- HitFilm Pro 6.0 and later

Visit the Universe Compatibility page to learn more about specific version and OS support.

As always, if you have any questions or problems, the Red Giant support team is here for you.

The Red Pledge

Red Pledge is Red Giant’s commitment to customer happiness, with no purchasing hassles. Learn about the Red Pledge guarantee at www.redgiant.com/redpledge/.

About Red Giant

Red Giant is a software company made up of talented artists and technologists who collaborate to create unique tools for filmmakers, editors, VFX artists, and motion designers. Our company culture is focused on finding balance between work and life – we call it “the double bottom line” – this philosophy helps us ignore complexity in favor of building simple tools that yield giant results. Over the last decade, our products (like Magic Bullet, Trapcode, Universe and PluralEyes) have become the standard in film and broadcast post-production. With over 200,000 users, it’s nearly impossible to watch 20 minutes of TV without seeing our software in use. From our experiences as artists and filmmakers, we aspire to not only provide tools for artists, but inspiration as well. Watch our films, learn from over 200 free tutorials, or try our software at www.redgiant.com.

