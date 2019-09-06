Red Giant Releases New Star Wars VFX Tutorial with Seth Worley

Portland, OR - September 5, 2019 - Adding to their collection of how-to videos paying homage to the most popular film and TV shows of all time, Red Giant today released a new VFX tutorial, in which Seth Worley demonstrates how to recreate the Star Wars “Force Push.” Complete with techniques for creating distortion, camera shake and some collateral nerf-herding messiness, Seth also shares techniques for lightsaber glows and color correction to bring it all together. In just three minutes, Seth will give viewers everything they need to know to make their very own space magic.

In this tutorial, Seth uses the following tools from Red Giant suites including VFX Suite, Trapcode Suite, Universe and Magic Bullet Suite:

VFX Supercomp: Supercomp is a compositing environment that makes it easy to create complex, seamless composites. In Supercomp, light and atmospheric effects interact with all layers and elements of a scene in a far more natural way, and with far less pre-composing in After Effects than ever before.

Trapcode Particular : Create organic 3D particle effects, complex motion graphics elements and more in After Effects. Now with Fluid Dynamics.

Red Giant Universe : Red Giant's collection of GPU-accelerated video effects and transitions plugins for motion graphics artists and editors, Universe boasts over 80 tools supported across eight host-applications.

Magic Bullet Looks: Magic Bullet Looks is designed to give filmmakers powerful looks and color correction, with over 200 fully-customizable Look presets and over 40 tools to customize or build new Looks. Get the best, most-intuitive color correction experience in the industry.

Magic Bullet Colorista IV: Magic Bullet Colorista IV provides professional color correction for filmmakers, turning Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects into a high-speed professional color grading environment.

