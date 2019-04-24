RED Releases R3D® SDK For NVIDIA CUDA-Accelerated Workflow

RED Digital Cinema released its RED R3D SDK and accompanying REDCINE-X PRO software with accelerated decode and debayering on NVIDIA CUDA platforms. By offloading the compute-intensive decoding and debayering of RED R3D files onto one or more NVIDIA GPUs, real-time playback, edit and color grade of 8K footage is now possible.

Benefits and efficiencies of this new software-hardware combination during the post-production process include:

· 8K real-time 30 fps or greater playback performance

· Up to 10x faster transcoding, depending on the format and content

· Improved efficiencies and quality control within the content review process

· Creative freedom using flexible R3D files instead of proxy files

8K performance is available with NVIDIA Quadro RTX™ 6000 and 8000, GeForce RTX™ 2080 Ti and TITAN RTX™ GPUs when coupled with a moderately configured PC. Creators can achieve additional performance improvements with multi-GPU configurations and may see noticeable gains even with older NVIDIA GPUs. Also, new NVIDIA RTX laptops from the world’s leading computer manufacturers, including Razer, Acer, Alienware, ASUS, Dell, Gigabyte, HP, Lenovo, MSI and Samsung, provide real-time playback at up to 8K and offer flexibility in choosing the right tools to fit a variety of budgets.

Support from major NLEs and other SDK integrators is expected soon.