The Red Giant Year End Sale Returns Bigger and Better than Ever on December 10th

Portland, OR - November 26, 2019 - In just two weeks, Red Giant will kick off its Year End Sale, the 24-hour annual blowout on all Red Giant tools, running from 8:00 a.m. PST (11:00 a.m. EST) on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 to 8:00 a.m. PST (11:00 a.m. EST) Wednesday, December 11, 2019. This year’s sale will be the biggest one yet: customers will have access to 50% off Red Giant Complete, a subscription that gives editors, motion designers and VFX artists access to all Red Giant tools at one low price - Trapcode Suite, Magic Bullet Suite, Universe, VFX Suite and Shooter Suite. Everything else in the online store will be on sale at 30% off.

Win Red Giant Complete - One Full Year of Free Software

For the next two weeks, Red Giant will be giving away free software every 12 hours. Simply follow @redgiantnews on Twitter and retweet the special contest tweets using the hashtag #RGYearEndSale for a chance to win a one-year subscription to Red Giant Complete. Enter once every 12 hours for a chance to win. Contest ends Monday December 9, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. PST (9:00 p.m. EST). That’s 24 chances to win tons of free software.

How to Save Big on Everything Red Giant Makes

Hold out on Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for the Red Giant Year End Sale, with discounts that can be applied to subscriptions, full suites, individual products, and upgrades. Here’s everything shoppers need to know:

· 50% off Red Giant Complete*

· 30% off Everything Else*

· The sale coversacademic pricing* (which is already 50% off for students and teachers)

· The Volume Program will also be included for the first time ever, for those buying five or more licenses.*

· 24 Hours Only!

· Sale starts: 12/10/19 at 8:00 a.m. PST

· Sales ends: 12/11/19 at 8:00 a.m. PST

Some examples of savings include:

· Red Giant Complete: Usually $599/yr. Get it on sale for just: $299

· Trapcode Suite 15: Usually $999. Get it on sale for just $699

· VFX Suite (NEW!): Usually $999. Get it on sale for just $699

· Magic Bullet Suite 13: Usually $899. Get it on sale for just $629

· PluralEyes 4: Usually $299. Get it on sale for just $209

· Universe*: Usually $199/yr. Get it on sale for just $139

These are just examples - everything we sell will be on sale. If you have any questions, we are here for you. For assistance, contact: http://redgiant.com/support.

Buying Five or More Licenses?

If you are a business, organization, school, or university buying five or more licenses, Red Giant is offering 50% off volume pricing for new Red Giant Complete subscriptions*. Learn more about the benefits of the Volume Program here. Please contact the volume team for full details.

*Important Notes:

The discounted price on subscriptions is a one-time introductory rate. After that, the renewal price will be at the standard annual fee.

This sale excludes renewals of all active and lapsed annual subscriptions and monthly subscriptions of Universe.

If you have never owned an annual subscription of Universe, you are eligible for this promotion.

Academic Buyers: It is strongly recommended that students and teachers should contact us and pre-qualify as an academic buyer before the sale.

The Red Pledge

Red Pledge is Red Giant’s commitment to customer happiness, with no purchasing hassles. Learn about the Red Pledge guarantee at https://www.redgiant.com/company/red-pledge/.

About Red Giant

Red Giant is a software company made up of talented artists and technologists who collaborate to create unique tools for filmmakers, editors, VFX artists, and motion designers. Our company culture is focused on finding balance between work and life – we call it “the double bottom line” – this philosophy helps us ignore complexity in favor of building simple tools that yield giant results. Over the last decade, our products (like Magic Bullet, Trapcode, Universe and PluralEyes) have become the standard in film and broadcast post-production. With over 250,000 users, it’s nearly impossible to watch 20 minutes of TV without seeing our software in use. From our experiences as artists and filmmakers, we aspire to not only provide tools for artists, but inspiration as well. Watch our films, learn from over 200 free tutorials, or try our software at www.redgiant.com.

