Red Giant Releases "Old/New," a New Film Narrated by Patton Oswalt

Portland, OR – February 3, 2015 – Filmmaking and visual effects software company, Red Giant, has released “Old/New” – a new short film directed by Seth Worley and narrated by actor/comedian Patton Oswalt (“Ratatouille,” “Young Adult,” “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “The Goldbergs”). A huge film lover himself, Patton Oswalt recently released his book “Silver Screen Fiend.”

Watch Old/New now here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5hIOwi5Mv8E

Old/New is the story of Drew McHugh, a man whose penchant for the new – new devices, new fashion, new friends – is challenged when he discovers the rustic appeal of old-fashioned things. He quickly becomes obsessed with the reclaimed and well worn – plummeting face-first down the rabbit hole of novelty and nostalgia.

The film is co-written by director Seth Worley and executive producer Aharon Rabinowitz. Together, Seth and Aharon have collaborated on six Red Giant films, including the Webby Award-winning “Plot Device,” as well as the critically-acclaimed films “Tempo” and “Spy Vs. G