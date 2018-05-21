RED Digital Cinema Simplifies Its Portfolio

RED Digital Cinema is advancing its product portfolio of high-quality cameras and sensors with a focus on simplicity, price and quality for customers. Beginning today, RED’s camera line-up will be modified to include one DSMC2 camera BRAIN with three sensor options - MONSTRO 8K VV, HELIUM 8K S35 and GEMINI 5K S35. The single DSMC2 camera BRAIN includes high-end frame rates and data rates regardless of the sensor chosen and, in addition to this new value, the streamlined approach will result in a price reduction compared to RED’s previous camera line-up.

“RED was founded with the desire to democratize the digital cinema camera industry by making trailblazing technology accessible to shooters everywhere,” said Jarred Land, President of RED Digital Cinema. “And that mission has never changed. With that in mind, we have been working tirelessly to become more efficient, as well as align with strategic manufacturing partners to optimize our supply chain. As a result, today I am happy to announce a simplification of our lineup with a single DSMC2 brain with multiple sensor options, as well as an overall reduction on our pricing.”

RED’s DSMC2 camera BRAIN is a modular system that allows a shooter to configure a fully operational camera setup to meet their individual needs. RED offers a range of accessories including display and control functionality, Input/Output modules, mounting equipment, and methods of powering the camera. The DSMC2 camera BRAIN is capable of up to 60 frames per second at 8K, offers 300 MB/s data transfer speeds and simultaneous recording of REDCODE RAW and Apple ProRes or Avid DNxHD/HR.

The RED DSMC2 camera BRAIN paired with each of RED’s sensor options provides the ultimate blend of flexibility and performance.

· DSMC2 with MONSTRO 8K VV offers cinematic full frame lens coverage, produces ultra-detailed 35.4 megapixel stills, and delivers 17+ stops of dynamic range for $54,500.

· DSMC2 with HELIUM 8K S35 is the recipient of the highest DxO score ever, delivers 16.5+ stops of dynamic range in a Super 35 frame, and is available now for $24,500.

· DSMC2 with GEMINI 5K S35 leverages dual sensitivity modes to provide creators with greater flexibility using standard mode for well-lit conditions or low light mode for darker environments priced at $19,500.

RED will begin to phase out offering new sales of its EPIC-W and WEAPON camera BRAINs immediately. In addition to the changes to the camera line-up, RED will also begin offering new upgrade paths for customers looking to move from older RED camera systems or from one sensor to another. The full range of upgrade options can be found here.

“We would not be where we are today without the continued support of our customers,” continues Land. “And after having many conversations with a wide range of those customers, now is also the perfect time to announce our latest loyalty programs to give them the opportunity to upgrade to the latest RED technology."