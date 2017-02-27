RED Digital Cinema to Show Sandro Miller's ‘Playing Lynch’ Exhibit in Gallery Rouge at its RED Miami Location

RED Digital Cinema will open the ‘Playing Lynch’ exhibit at its Miami location on March 11. The exhibit will celebrate the creative collaboration of actor John Malkovich and director Sandro Miller featuring depictions of well-known characters and scenes from David Lynch’s Films.

The exhibit opening will be held from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm on the evening of March 11. Those attending the opening will be able to hear directly from Miller himself. Those interested in attending can RSVP here. The exhibit will remain open to the public into May 2017.

"David Lynch asked me if I would work on a film that he could use for the David Lynch Foundation.” Recalled Miller. “He had seen my work with John Malkovich titled ‘Malkovich, Malkovich, Malkovich: Homage to Photographic Masters’ and wanted me to re-create images of his most popular characters chosen by his fans. I was asked to write a script for a short film that David would approve and I would direct. After 13 re-writes I was finally given the thumbs up. Funded by our friends at Squarespace I was able to produce the short film. All of us filmmakers know the drill, we have all done this before except I was getting the chance of a lifetime, doing a film for David Lynch with John Malkovich as my star.”

The versatility of RED cameras allow for professional stills to be pulled from motion. Visitors to RED Miami can experience the stills pulled from Sandro’s vignettes.

‘Playing Lynch’ was made possible by Squarespace and the David Lynch Foundation. Proceeds from the exhibit will go to the David Lynch Foundation, a non-profit organization that uses the power of transcendental meditation to bring healing and empowerment to those suffering from trauma, stress, and loss.