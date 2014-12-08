Record-Breaking Ratings for Central American and Caribbean Games on ESPN Deportes

ESPN Deportes’ telecast of the 2014 Central American and Caribbean Games delivered strong ratings throughout the duration of the two week event. A total of 3.5 million Hispanics (P2+) tuned-in to the network for the Games.

Throughout the course of the event, ESPN Deportes was the highest-rated and most-watched Spanish-language sports network among Central American and Caribbean Households for both total day and primetime. The network also continues to rank as the most-watched Spanish-language sports network among Hispanics Households post the 2014 FIFA World Cup final.

The telecast on November 28 featuring the Men’s Soccer Final between Mexico and Venezuela was the most-watched Central American Games telecast ever on the network delivering an average of 125,000 Hispanic viewers (P2+); at its peak time, the match delivered 212,000 Hispanic viewers (P2+).

As the network continues to experience year-over-year growth, the success of the Central American and Caribbean Games sets the stage for ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the XVII Pan American Games Toronto 2015 taking place July 10-26.

The Pan Am Games will present even more Olympic sports, such as soccer, boxing, swimming, gymnastics, volleyball, cycling, judo, etc.; and will feature top athletes from 41 nations across the Americas including the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Puerto Rico, Canada, among others. ESPN Deportes, ESPN and ESPN2 plan to dedicate over 200 hours of Olympic-type coverage around the event with comprehensive multimedia coverage, in English and Spanish.