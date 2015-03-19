Record Bahia Drives HD Operations with Dalet News Pack

Paris, France – March 17, 2015 – Dalet Digital Media Systems, a leading developer of Media Asset Management (MAM) solutions, software and services for content producers, today announced its powerful and highly versatile turnkey system, Dalet News Pack, has been implemented to power the new HD facility at Brazilian TV network Record Bahia.

Based in Salvador, capital of the state of Bahia, and an affiliate of Rede Record network, one of the largest TV networks in Brazil, TV Record Bahia reachs an audience of more than 12 million viewers and covers 272 cities across the state, on the northeast region of the country. The impressive installation features two Dalet Brio video servers for ingest and redundant playout; Dalet News Pack software clients for story creation, editing, ingest and playout control; integration with Final Cut craft editors; and NetApp NAS storage.

“At Record Bahia our mission is to serve our audience with the best quality news journalism and the best quality pictures,” explains Fabio Tucilho, executive director, Record Bahia. “Moving to HD was a natural evolution for us, but we wanted to safeguard our investment with a solution that would optimize our operational resources and afford smart and progressive workflow efficiencies. Dalet addressed these requirements by providing us with a single environment that fully integrates the NRCS with ingest, production, playout and archive operations on an open IT architecture that guarantees cost-effective and fully flexible operational overheads. The intuitive suite of desktop tools allows our journalists and producers to preview and select video content much more efficiently for rundown, prep and editing. This revised and advanced workflow has led to a significant increase in productivity, which is being translated directly to our audience who now benefits from receiving more news content in a shorter timeframe and with a much better image quality.”

“Dalet News Pack is a value-added package with preconfigured hardware and software that perfectly suits the needs of a mid-size television news operation like Record Bahia. From ingest through news production to playout and integration with the NetApp storage and archive, Dalet News Pack offers a complete turnkey workflow,” comments Julien Decaix, general manager, Dalet Americas. “The single client application approach permits access, based on user rights, to all the modules of the system and offers great flexibility. The openness of the Dalet system also ensures extremely straightforward integration with industry-standard IT storage and broadcast equipment.”

Dalet News Pack combines key production and distribution software features from the groundbreaking enterprise Dalet News Suite solution with high-performance, proven IT-based hardware that meets the demanding requirements of small to mid-size newsrooms. The turnkey hardware and software package is simple to install and fast to deploy, and integrates with Record Bahia’s CG and teleprompter packages.

For more information regarding Dalet News Pack, please visit http://www.dalet.com/products/news-pack.

“Record Bahia is leveraging the many capabilities of our integrated system to save valuable production time,” added José Luis Costa, business manager, Dalet Brazil. Isaias Oliveira, from LM Telecom agrees: “The Dalet News Pack configuration simplifies deployment and newsroom infrastructure while providing intuitive story-centric tools that let journalists and producers at Record to create and distribute better news packages to more platforms faster than ever before.”

