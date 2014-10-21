Rec4Box OB Factory Equips Three Compact, Versatile OB Units With Riedel

Riedel Gear Brings Additional Flexibility to Cost-Effective and Highly Adaptable Mobile Production Units

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- Oct. 21, 2014 -- Riedel Communications, provider of pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks, today announced that its Artist digital matrix intercom system and RockNet real-time audio network have been built into all three of the unique OB units completed by Montreal-based Rec4Box OB Factory in the past year. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, these mobile units offer the broadcast market a flexible production system that scales cost-effectively to meet the needs of live event productions.

"In working with Riedel's Artist and RockNet systems, our customers all say they enjoy three things: the ease of use of both systems; their flexibility, which enables quick handling of various production needs and demands; and their outstanding audio quality," said Joel Fortin, senior vice president of operations at Rec4Box OB Factory. "All of these qualities are essential in a modern OB unit, and they are part of the reason that our OB units are gaining so much interest. The reliability of Riedel equipment and the powerful perks it provides in the mobile environment help to reduce the stress of fast-paced production projects."

Rec4Box has developed a modern OB unit that exceeds the creative demands of production teams while addressing the realities of tighter budgets and production timelines. The unit was created to offer a compelling solution not only for broadcasters and the rental companies, but also for production houses, educational and training institutions, college and professional sports programs, reality TV productions, government institutions, entertainment productions, and any other users requiring daily use of a mobile production vehicle for a series or event.

Designed in collaboration with directors, producers, and technicians, Rec4Box OB units offer a transformative working environment with modular and highly adaptable details, workstation ergonomics that promote outstanding comfort, and trendy interior design. The units' fiber optic connectivity allows users to deploy the trailer and prepare for a four- or five-camera production in less than two hours. They also minimize the complexity of wiring by letting crews mix all on-site communications and audio signals on one system. During a show, users can respond quickly to virtually any communications demand with the press of a button.

Riedel's Artist system is a powerful distributed matrix platform (masterless and nonblocking) for intercoms and the distribution of digital audio, analog audio, control data, and VoIP signals. The fiber-based network backbone provides a decentralized infrastructure for live audio and intercom applications, and this backbone pairs with intuitive setup and operation to facilitate fast, flexible configuration of the system with minimal cost and effort.

"Rec4Box has broken the mold with its clever OB unit design, and buzz surrounding the company's trucks is spreading across North America," said Christopher Street, general manager, North and Central America, at Riedel Communications. "Our Artist and RockNet solutions are ideal and flexible for many types of installations, including this one, and it's exciting to see our technology incorporated into units that make high quality and high performance available to a much broader range of users for a wide array of applications."

Further information about Riedel and the company's products is available at www.riedel.net.

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 350 people at 12 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.

