Reality Check Systems Partners with New Live Sports Streaming Service DAZN

Facilitates data-driven storytelling and graphics for dedicated live multi-sports streaming portal

Leading up to its launch in August, DAZN enlisted media technology provider Reality Check Systems (RCS) to create a graphics and data integration production solution for its new live sports streaming service. Available in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Japan via multiple connected devices, DAZN lets viewers tune into live coverage of more than 8,000 sporting events a year – from top European football leagues like the Premier League to US sports such as MLB, NBA, NFL, plus motorsports, tennis, darts and much more.

As a key technology partner, RCS designed and built the solution in collaboration with DAZN’s team using a combination of custom software and industry-standard graphics hardware. Taking real-time data from Perform Content brand Opta, the world's leading provider of live, detailed sports data, RCS’ Foundation data-management solution parses relevant information and powers informative graphics templates tailored to each market, which are distributed to each live program feed. RCS and DAZN will continue collaborating to expand the solution’s capabilities as the service evolves.

Jamie Rice, Chief Operating Officer at DAZN Japan said, “DAZN personalises the streaming experience for sports fans, a process enhanced by RCS. They’ve devised a brilliant solution that allows us to bring customers tailored graphics with Opta’s world-renowned sports data about their favourite players, teams and competitions in their native languages.”

“OTT is the future of sports broadcasting, and DAZN is leading the transformation. A Netflix for sports, it’s revolutionising the fan experience – making an unprecedented library of live content available at the sports fan’s fingertips,” expressed Mike Ward, Managing Director EMEA, RCS. “As a company that thrives on innovation, RCS is incredibly excited to partner with DAZN on such a groundbreaking project, and we look forward to developing our partnership further.”

About DAZN

DAZN is a live sports streaming service that allows fans to watch their sport, their way, live or on-demand. With access to the world’s best sports, fans can watch their favourite teams, leagues and players anytime, anywhere, for one simple, affordable monthly price and with no long-term contract. DAZN has over 8,000 live events a year and features the widest array of live sports ever offered on one TV service. DAZN has the ability to play, pause and rewind anytime with no commercial interruptions and no long-term commitments.

DAZN is currently available in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Japan on most connected devices including Smart TVs, smartphones, tablets and games consoles. DAZN is a part of Perform, a leading global sports media group. Visit http://www.dazn.com/ for more information.

About Perform Group

Perform is a leading digital sports content and media group. Our mission is to connect the world of sport by supplying some of the quickest, most detailed and most engaging content, managing a network of wholly-owned global media brands and delivering premium sports content directly to fans.

Our B2B brands do this by contributing to one of the world’s most comprehensive sports content collections and distribution operations, servicing global customers in the broadcast, digital media and bookmaking industries. By investing in and developing our own media brands, we create destinations in which global advertisers and brands can engage with a huge worldwide audience of sports fans across all types of digital platform.

Most recently, Perform has been working on the launch of DAZN, a new live sports streaming service. Visit http://www.performgroup.com/ for further information.

Perform Group is majority-owned by Access Industries, a privately-held US industrial group with global strategic investments in four key sectors: natural resources and chemicals; media and telecommunications; technology and e-commerce; and real estate. Access Industries was founded in 1986 by its Chairman, Len Blavatnik, a major American industrialist and philanthropist. For more information, visit www.accessindustries.com.

About Reality Check Systems

Reality Check Systems (RCS) ignites on-air viewing experiences for some of the world’s most-watched live events. With offices in Los Angeles and London, RCS partners with the world's leading sports leagues, federations, networks and social media giants to fuel audience engagement through a customized fusion of dynamic graphics, real-time data and social media. To give shape to each client's unique vision, RCS develops sophisticated graphics and production systems that can be seamlessly deployed across media platforms. www.realitychecksystems.com